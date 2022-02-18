Rashad Jackson found guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 death of his wife in Pueblo

A Pueblo man was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in connection to the death of his wife in early 2020.

Rashad Jackson, 24, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Greythonia "Grace" Jackson, but was convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter, a class 4 felony, by a Pueblo jury.

During the trial, Jackson’s attorney Aaron Gutierrez characterized Greythonia Jackson's death as a “tragic accident.”

In early 2020, Gutierrez said in opening statements, Rashad and Greythonia, along with their two young children, were evicted from their home in Pueblo's Bessemer neighborhood after Rashad was discharged from the military after a deployment to Romania.

The family struggled financially, Gutierrez said, and with few options, moved into an abandoned home.

The family was living in a home without heat or electricity, Gutierrez said, going to the library to use the internet and charge their phones each day.

On Feb. 16, Gutierrez said, the two were at the house when Greythonia sat on the floor, leaned back and hit her head hard on a radiator cover, at which time she complained of head pain.

The two began talking about how they were unable to provide a birthday present for their older son, at which point they began arguing. The argument then became physical, with both parties hitting each other, Gutierrez claimed.

“You’re going to see photos of Greythonia with bruises and injuries throughout her body. You’re also going to hear that Mr. Jackson had a belief that originates from where he comes from and how he grew up — that if a woman (talks) some sort of way to you, then he believed it OK to slap a woman,” Gutierrez said to the jury.

"Physically fighting isn’t a way to solve problems, but it isn’t murder, either.”

Gutierrez also told jurors that Jackson cooperated with police and was the one to notify the Pueblo Police Department of the location of his wife’s body after he'd placed it in an alley to be found.

“Rashad Jackson was the person who called 911. Rashad Jackson was the person who stayed until police arrived. Rashad Jackson was the one to show police where her body was located and told them he thought the body was his wife,” Gutierrez said.

“He cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation and told them everything, even his own actions. Rashad Jackson did not knowingly cause the death of Greythonia Jackson, after the presentation of evidence, I’m confident you will agree Mr. Jackson is not guilty of second-degree murder. Grace’s death was an accident.”

In his own opening statement, Deputy District Attorney Anthony Marzavas stated that the cause of death in the case was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner ruled a homicide in a coroner’s report.

Jackson initially told police that he had gone to the library the afternoon of Feb. 17 and noticed a body he believed to be his wife in the alleyway, Marzavas said.

Security camera footage obtained by police reportedly showed a man wearing the same clothes as Jackson pushing into the alleyway what appeared to be another individual in a stroller. That man was seen on cameras a few more times throughout the day, Marzavas said.

Only after the footage was obtained and he was pressed about inconsistencies in his story did Jackson admit to the physical altercation and waking up to find her dead, Marzavas claimed.

Marzavas stated that when Rashad hit her, Greythonia struck her head against the radiator cover.

At some point, the pair stopped arguing and laid down to go to bed, Marzavas said. After waking up once during the night and eventually going back to sleep, Jackson woke up the next morning with her unresponsive and not breathing.

After attempts to revive her, Jackson told investigators he put her body in the alley, hoping she would be found. But after waiting all day for police to find the body without success, he flagged down a passing motorist to use her phone and reported the body.

Under Colorado law, a person is guilty of manslaughter if they recklessly cause the death of another person.

Jackson will be sentenced on April 13 at 8:30 a.m.

