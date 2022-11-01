Rashad Thompson Murder Trial Begins in Beckley

Nov. 1—Rashad "Rico" Thompson, murder trial started up Monday morning with Jury selection held before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.

Thompson accused of killing a 7-year-old boy, Tre-shaun Brown with a hammer and critically injuring his mother, Felicia Brown. on March 18, 2021, at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley.

Thompson had originally agreed earlier this year to plead guilty to first-degree murder in a plea bargain with prosecutors, but he backed out at the last minute.