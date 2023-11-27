Rashee Rice’s Chiefs breakout at Raiders should ease some skepticism about KC receivers

Between what Kansas City coach Andy Reid euphemistically called a “tryptophan hangover” and an intense greeting by the Raiders, the Chiefs initially wandered around as if they were lost on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

By game’s end, though, they not only located much of their customary form with big games from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and the stalwart defense but also may have found their most vital missing piece amid increasing skepticism about the receiving corps.

Rookie Rashee Rice had career highs 107 yards and eight receptions, including an exhilarating 39-yard touchdown, a breakout performance that was the latest evidence that his obviously bright future is coming to life in real time.

Only Kelce has had more prolific games among Mahomes’ targets this season, and the absence of complementary alternatives emerging on a team that leads the NFL in drops has hovered over the Chiefs as a potential fatal flaw.

Yes, it would be overstating the point to call this solved. The Chiefs surely need others to separate themselves, and Rice hardly is a finished product as his drive-cramping drop as he turned upfield before securing a catch in the third quarter reminded.

(Which, by the way, was the only real drop of the day by the Chiefs, who in the process matched their second-highest scoring output of the season).

But Rice relegated that one to an asterisk, if not altogether an afterthought, with his emotional resolve to “clear that play,” as he put it, informed by the knowledge that he enjoys the trust of Mahomes.

That’s a pivotal element in all this.

And while “trust” is a term that Mahomes uses frequently when it comes to his receivers, the commodity seems a bit more elusive when he’s in the crucible and making critical choices.

Game by game, though, it’s been growing almost tangibly with chances he’ll take on Rice, whose 527 receiving yards (on 44 catches) is the fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history.

And whatever had been established in their chemistry before seems to have taken on another dimension through this game.

In addition to the touchdown that put the game away, their connections on Sunday also featured Rice’s 10-yard catch on a third and 8 to help set up the Chiefs’ first touchdown (after they’d fallen behind 14-0); a 19-yard catch on their go-ahead drive early in the second half; and an acrobatic sideline grab for 19 yards in the fourth quarter that Rice particularly reveled in as a chance to impress something new on Mahomes.

“I just wanted him to really throw that ball,” Rice said, smiling. “Because in college, I was really good and known for those plays. And I just wanted him to understand he can trust me when it comes to that time to throw those balls.”

For Mahomes’ part, this was an affirmation of how he’s described Rice all season but also of the learning curve in Reid’s offense.

“We’re giving him more and more as the season goes on,” Mahomes said.

That’s because of Rice’s savvy in tandem with his obvious talent, speed, willingness to take hits and knack for getting upfield and punishing would-be tacklers.

“He’s made a name for himself on film that, defensive backs, when they see him running at them, they don’t want to tackle him,” said fellow receiver Justin Watson, who scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown.

Oh, and something else, too.

“He’s a guy who wants it; I think that’s the biggest thing,” said Mahomes, who completed 27 of 34 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Meaning that Rice conveys this to him:

“‘Hey, I’m going to be there. I’m going to do what I need to get myself open. And if you give me a chance … I’m going to make something happen with it.’”

That was punctuated on Rice’s touchdown, his fifth of the season — leaving him just one short of the franchise record for rookie receiving touchdowns held by four Chiefs.

On a third and 6 working his way right to left on a crossing pattern with Watson, Rice took Mahomes’ pass and bolted down the sideline in what he called “that 200-meter dash” mode with Marquez Valdes-Scantling blocking in front of him.

That gave the Chiefs a 28-17 lead.

What was just their second fourth-quarter touchdown of the season may have helped frame something even more substantial: an elemental part that’s been absent.

“We’ve only scratched the surface, honestly,” when it comes to Rice, Mahomes said.

They’ll need to keep scratching, to be sure. But at least they have something to put some stock in after months of festering doubts.

“He has the talent; he wants to be great,” Mahomes said. “But it’s going to take us to stay on top of it every single week (to make him) a great receiver in this league.”