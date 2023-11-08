Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Gaza comments

Representative Rashida Tlaib addresses attendees as she takes part in a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the US Capitol, in Washington

The US Congress has voted to censure its only Palestinian-American member over comments she made on the Israel-Gaza war.

Michigan Democrat Rahida Tlaib was rebuked for her defence of the chant "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

The resolution formally condemned her for "calling for the destruction of the state of Israel".

The measure passed by 234 to 188 votes. Twenty-two Democrats voted to censure.

Ms Tlaib posted a video to Twitter on Friday that included a clip of protestors using the chant, which critics say calls for Palestinian control of all land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, including Israel.

The video also accused President Joe Biden of supporting genocide in Gaza and called for a ceasefire.

The Anti-Defamation League and Jewish groups say the slogan, used at protests around the world, is a call for the destruction of Israel.

Pro-Palestinian activists argue that most people using it are calling for an end to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and blockade of Gaza, not the elimination of Israel itself.

Ms Tlaib later defended her use of the slogan, calling it "an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate."

The comment stirred up cross-party condemnation and criticism from allies in her own state, prompting two separate measures seeking to censure her.

Republican Representative Rich McCormick, who represents Georgia, introduced a resolution on Monday, accusing Ms Tlaib of "calling for the destruction of the state of Israel and dangerously promoting false narratives" about Hamas's attack on Israel.

Twenty-two Democrats joined the vast majority of Republicans voting for Ms Tlaib's censure.

After the vote, Ms Tlaib told the house that her comments were directed at the Israeli government.

"I can't believe I have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable. We are human beings, just like anyone else," she said.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the 7 October attack by Hamas.

The Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 10,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks.

The Biden administration has dismissed calls for a ceasefire in favour of a humanitarian pause to allow aid, food and water into Gaza.