Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar don't want to talk about the problematic past of Miftah, the group that was going to host their trip to Israel and Palestine

REUTERS/Caroline Yan





President Donald Trump and his allies have been working overtime to paint Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tliab as the flagbearers of American leftist anti-Semitism.

The two freshman members of Congress and supporters of the Boycott Divestment Sanction (BDS) movement were scheduled to visit Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories this weekend, but Trump helped put an end to those plans.

But Miftah, the pro-Palestinian non-profit group that was going to host Omar and Tlaib, has a problematic past, which includes support for suicide bombers and publishing blood libel against Jews.

It remains to be seen whether Tlaib and Omar will make a concerted effort to differentiate between such activists and those who have worked hard to try to banish anti-Semitism from the Palestinian struggle.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that any American Jew who chooses to vote for a Democrat can be accused of demonstrating "disloyalty" to Israel — an age-old anti-Semitic dual loyalty trope. Ironically, Trump made the anti-Semitic remark in order to demonstrate his support for Israel.

Trump intended it as a warning to the Jewish people of the anti-Semitic forces within the Democratic Party. Specifically, the president and his allies have been working overtime to paint Reps. Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar as the flagbearers of American leftist anti-Semitism.

Omar has made comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic even by members of her own party, for which she has since apologized. And Tlaib has faced criticism for her continued association with Maher Abdel-qader, an activist who has fundraised and organized for the Michigan congresswoman and who has shared what The New York Times described as a "a blatantly anti-Semitic video on his Facebook page."

The two freshman members of Congress were scheduled to visit Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories this weekend, but Trump helped put an end to those plans.

He demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bar the pair from entering — a demand that Netanyahu duly accepted. The Israeli leader cited the congresswomen's support for Boycott Divest Sanction, or BDS — a movement that advocates the boycott of Israel until it withdraws from the occupied territories and grants full equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens — as his justification.

The decision was nearly universally condemned – not even the hugely influential pro-Israel lobby AIPAC could defend it.

We need to talk about Miftah — the group that was hosting Tlaib and Omar's trip to Israel

Equating criticism of the Israeli government — or even criticism of Zionism itself — with anti-Semitism cheapens the meaning of the word. But in the ensuing backlash, only a handful of conservative outlets took a skeptical look at Miftah — the pro-Palestinian non-profit organization that arranged Tlaib and Omar's since-scuttled trip.

Miftah's website has featured praise for Palestinian suicide bombers that have indiscriminately murdered civilians, an anti-Semitic treatise lifted from an American neo-Nazi website, and an article which claimed that the Jews use the blood of Christians during Passover — the eternally deployed "blood libel" against Jews. Miftah promptly apologized for the blood libel post, and blamed its publication on a junior staffer.

Given this history, it is worth understanding exactly what Miftah is, what role it plays in the Palestinian liberation movement, and what it means for Omar and Tlaib to be partnering with the organization on a trip to the West Bank (Representatives for Miftah, Omar, and Tlaib did not respond to Insider's request for comment.)

This is not the first time that Miftah has sponsored a congressional delegation to Palestinian areas. In 2016, it organized a trip through Israel and the West Bank for five US representatives. The visit preceded Israel's passage of anti-BDS law, which banned supporters of the movement from entering the country. Apart from being prevented from visiting Gaza, Miftah was allowed to escort the representatives without a problem.

Despite its problematic record, Miftah is hardly a fringe group.

Its founders include the late writer Edward Said, one of the most celebrated public intellectuals of the late 20th century, and its funders include the European Union, the United Nations, Oxfam, and a string of individual European governments. Its mission statement is to "promote the principles of democracy and good governance" in Palestine, and it is primarily focused on female empowerment and various sustainability projects.

As is often the case with entities pushing for revolution, Miftah can't be defined solely by its most disagreeable aspects. Yet its critics are hardly engaged in convenient cherry-picking.

The group's leader, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, is an Executive Committee Member of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The PLO is an umbrella association with a long line of sub-militias – some advocate violence, others do not; some indulge in anti-Semitism, others exist in order to eliminate it from the movement.