Raskin calls for end to Comer-led impeachment inquiry against President Biden

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called for an end to the Republican impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden led by Kentucky representative James Comer after a key witness testified to a Congressional committee he had no dealings with or knowledge of wrongdoing by the president.

In a Thursday news release from the Democrats' Committee on Accountability and Oversight, Raskin said the inquiry must end following the deposition of Mervyn Yan, a Biden family associate affiliated with the Bidens' dealings with Chinese government-linked energy firm, CEFC.

"Mervyn Yan testified to the Committee today that he has no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden and that, to his knowledge, President Biden was not involved in, did not profit from, and took no official actions in relation to his family’s business dealings," Raskin said in the release. “Chairman Comer’s allegations have been disproven time and again, as he ‘continues to embarrass himself and House Republicans.’"

Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has played a leading role in the investigation following the launch of the impeachment inquiry by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but has yet to provide meaningful evidence.

“Every single witness called by House Republicans has refuted their increasingly desperate and outlandish efforts to smear President Biden. It is time to end this slapstick comedy of an investigation and instead focus on delivering for the American people,” Raskin said in the release.

Raskin repeatedly cited a report from The Messenger detailing how several House Republicans have expressed frustration at the lack of results of the Comer-led investigation. None of the sources in the report were named.

Other GOP lawmakers, however, have expressed doubts about the inquiry from the outset.

According to a July interview with the Fox Business Network, as reported by The Hill, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., advised his fellow party members not to fall into the "trap" of impeachment.

"It's not good for the republic to keep impeaching presidents and indicting presidents," Paul said at the time. "All this stuff is destructive."

Paul said Republicans needed to avoid making the same errors as Democratic leaders, as a Democratic-majority House impeached former President Trump twice.

"The other side [Democrats] says, 'Oh they want to, they're for preserving democracy.' They're pitting everyone against each other and they're destroying the fabric of our republic, so I think we have to be careful not to fall into the same trap."

The offices of Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., could not be reached for immediate comment.

