Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

Sarah Bloom Raskin, a nominee to be the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors vice chair for supervision, speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Monday that he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, endangering her prospects of winning Senate confirmation.

Raskin's nomination has been stuck in the Senate Banking Committee after Republicans last month unanimously refused to vote on it, to prevent her being approved on a party-line vote. Manchin is not a member of the committee. But his opposition means that for Raskin to win approval, she would need to pick up a Republican vote in the Senate.

Committee Republicans, led by Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, have opposed Raskin on the grounds that she has been an outspoken supporter of having the Fed consider the threat to climate change in its regulation of banks. President Joe Biden has nominated Raskin to serve as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, a top financial regulatory post.

Toomey has asserted that Raskin would seek to use the Fed's regulatory authority to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas drilling companies. Raskin denied that in a February hearing. But Manchin, who has long been a strong advocate for energy companies, expressed similar concerns.

“Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs,” the senator said. “I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination.”

In response, a White House official said the administration still supports Raskin, calling her “one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated” for the Fed’s board. She previously served on the board from 2010-2014 and as deputy Treasury secretary.

“We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position," said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who is chairman of the Banking Committee, said in a statement that he is “working to move forward Ms. Bloom Raskin’s nomination with bipartisan support.” Raskin was confirmed unanimously the first time she was nominated to be a Fed governor.

Four other Biden nominees to the Fed's board are also on hold because of the committee Republicans’ boycott of a vote on Raskin. Biden has nominated Chair Jerome Powell to serve a second four-year term; Powell is now serving as acting chair. The president has also nominated Lael Brainard, a Fed governor, for the central bank’s No. 2 post, and economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for positions on the board.

Some analysts said Manchin's opposition could doom Raskin's nomination.

“We do not see how Raskin can be confirmed without the support of Joe Manchin as we expect every Republican will oppose her nomination,” said Jaret Seiberg, a banking analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group.

Raskin was considered likely to take a much tougher line with banks than did Randal Quarles, a Trump appointee who previously held the position of vice chair for supervision. But the opposition to her came mainly from the energy industry, while many banking lobbyists saw her as at least a known quantity. Raskin served as Maryland's top banking regulator from 2007 to 2010 and had been endorsed by banking representatives in the state.

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin opposes Biden Fed nominee Raskin

    Raskin would need at least one Republican to support her to be confirmed.

  • Manchin won't support Biden Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin

    Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday that he is "unable" to support President Joe Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin for the Federal Reserve Board.

  • We are Breonna Taylor

    Hear what Black women in Breonna Taylor’s hometown have to say, two years after she was killed by Louisville police.

  • U.N. Ambassador expressed 'outrage' over Renaud death

    STORY: "His death shows that Russia will go to any extent to silence narratives that challenge its propaganda," Mills said.

  • Sen. Manchin says he can't support Biden's Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) said Monday he can't support Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's nominee for the Federal Reserve's vice chair of supervision.Why it matters: Without Manchin's support, Raskin's confirmation is thrown into doubt. She wanted financial regulators to better understand climate change-related risks to the financial system and possibly incentivize more spending away from fossil fuels. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're say

  • A wild string of carjackings, collisions leave 1 dead, 1 injured near New Castle Sunday morning

    A 48-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured by a stolen vehicle during a string of carjackings along Route 9 Sunday morning.

  • Putin's botched war in Ukraine could supercharge his efforts to meddle in future US elections

    Russia's failures on the battlefield boost the pressure to "cause as much damage as possible" in the cyber domain, a former NSA hacker told Insider.

  • Fed nominee Raskin loses key Democrat, White House sticks with her

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, on Monday lost the backing of a key senator from Biden's own party, and the White House said it was trying to line up bipartisan support to get her confirmed. Raskin's "previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs," Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said in a statement that dealt the latest blow to Raskin's nomination, already stalled by Republican opposition.

  • Barr calls progressives 'dangerous,' indicates he could support Trump in presidential rematch

    “Well, I think there are a lot of American people right now that might prefer having him back in office than Biden," he said.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise, with War in Ukraine Driving Market Volatility

    Mortgage rates increased for the first time in three weeks, driven by a rise in U.S Treasury yields. Rates likely will remain in the hands of geopolitics near-term.

  • Sudan court sends senior officers to prison over failed coup

    A Sudanese military court on Monday sentenced a former chief of staff to nine years in prison and five senior officers to five years each after they were convicted of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2019, two military officials said. The case dates back to July 2019, three months after the military overthrew Sudan's longtime autocrat, President Omar al-Bashir, amid a popular uprising against his Islamist-backed rule. Sudan's now-ruling military says the failed attempt sought to sabotage a power-sharing deal between the generals and the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising.

  • Ex-officials warn U.S. isn't prepared for germ warfare threat

    Former federal officials are warning that the U.S. isn't ready for the possibility of biological warfare, just as it failed to prepare for pandemics, and that it's time to invest more in countermeasures.Why it matters: Though there's no immediate threat, concern that Russia may use biological or chemical weapons against Ukraine underscores the need to prepare for worst-case scenarios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We need to be prepared to be able to

  • Russia says it may have to service FX debt in roubles due to sanctions

    Western sanctions over events in Ukraine have cut Russia off from key parts of global financial markets and have frozen nearly half of the country's $640 billion gold and FX reserves, triggering the worst economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. Siluanov said Russia has to pay coupons on its Eurobonds on March 16 and has already asked Western banks to carry out the transaction. But should a major part of Russia's reserves be frozen, the payment could run into "particular challenges" as the possibility of those payments going through would depend on sanctions.

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha

  • Alabama joins Georgia, 20 other states in getting rid of concealed carry permits

    Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law.The bill, which was passed along party lines with major Republican support and Democrat opposition, takes effect in January of next year, according to a press release from the governor's office.Ivey said she was defending Second Amendment rights in her state."...

  • Sen. Mitt Romney accused Tulsi Gabbard of 'parroting false Russian propaganda' after her comments on biolabs in Ukraine

    "Her treasonous lies may well cost lives," Romney said in a tweet. Rep. Adam Kinzinger also called her remarks on biolabs "traitorous."

  • Putin's reported arrest of Russian intel official shows frustration with progress of Ukraine invasion: expert

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly placed one of his top intel officials on house arrest which one expert tells Fox News would be a sign that he is seeking to shift away blame for a Ukrainian invasion U.S. intelligence believes has not gone according to plan.

  • Michael Flynn Says Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Is Disrupting Bill Gates’ ‘New World Order’

    "Someone like Vladimir Putin has upset this balance of the New World Order they were trying to achieve by going into Ukraine," the former national security advisor said

  • Roman Abramovich's $65 million private jet apparently flew from Moscow to Israel, and then to Istanbul after his assets were frozen by UK sanctions

    Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea Football Club owner who was sanctioned by the UK, reportedly owns the Gulfstream G650ER that flew to Istanbul on Monday.

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

    As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Irpin is also where Russian troops on Sunday opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague.