Raskin says Trump "may destroy" the Republican Party

Reuters

U.S. automaker Tesla said on Sunday it will assist Chinese police investigating a crash involving one of its Model Y cars after local media reports said two people had died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident on Nov. 5 in the southern province of Guangdong killed a motorcyclist and a high school girl, Jimu News reported, posting a video of a car driving at high speed crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist. "Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance," Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker told Reuters in a message on Sunday, cautioning against believing "rumours".