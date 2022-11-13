Raskin says Trump "may destroy" the Republican Party
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland says Republicans need to decide "whether they're going to rid themselves of Donald Trump and his toxic influence on the party."
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday suggested House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not have enough votes to be elected Speaker if Republicans take the majority in the lower chamber. Republicans appear favored to win a narrow majority in the House, which would make McCarthy the front-runner for Speaker, but Pelosi suggested to co-anchor…
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday suggested that some far-right House lawmakers could vote for former President Trump to be the next Speaker as an indication that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may not have the votes to be the next leader. Raskin told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan some far-right lawmakers…
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel had to resolve Trump's issue with Lombardo, according to individuals with knowledge of the situation who spoke with the NYT.
If Republicans win the House, where does that leave Ukraine? It's a question that is top of mind in Washington as the GOP draws closer to winning the majority in the U.S. House. Recent comments from Kevin McCarthy, who is in line for speaker if Republicans win the House, exacerbated those fears.
WASHINGTON — During a closed-door session with lawmakers in December 2021, Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, was asked whether the bureau had ever purchased and used Pegasus, the hacking tool that penetrates mobile phones and extracts their contents. Wray acknowledged that the FBI had bought a license for Pegasus, but only for research and development. “To be able to figure out how bad guys could use it, for example,” he told Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., according to a transcript of the hear
The FTX debacle shows that the worst excesses of virtual currencies need to be washed out. But the future is bright for bitcoin and blockchain technology.
Lara Trump says it would be 'nicer' for Ron DeSantis to stay out of 2024 presidential electionSky News
"I don't know how you put it into words," Bessie Hendricks' daughter Joan Schaffer told KCCI. "It's marvelous that we still have her."
U.S. automaker Tesla said on Sunday it will assist Chinese police investigating a crash involving one of its Model Y cars after local media reports said two people had died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident on Nov. 5 in the southern province of Guangdong killed a motorcyclist and a high school girl, Jimu News reported, posting a video of a car driving at high speed crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist. "Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance," Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker told Reuters in a message on Sunday, cautioning against believing "rumours".
Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. officials told Reuters, giving U.S. authorities a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cuban border crossers. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has about a dozen Cubans in custody who failed an initial screening for asylum at the border, the officials said, requesting anonymity to discuss the diplomatic situation. The U.S. agency is waiting until it has enough Cuban deportees to fill a plane before sending one to Havana, they said.
Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about 7 percent of the vote left…
Trump's defense against the writer's suit has been that his derogatory comments were protected as president. But he repeated them as a private citizen.
Former President Donald Trump is not having a good week. Most of his endorsed candidates lost their midterm races, potentially sinking a shot at control of the House and Senate for Republicans. There are increased calls for the Republican party to move past him in favor of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who won re-election Tuesday.
ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos interviews Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on “This Week.”
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told supporters on Sunday that “Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us” after winning her reelection bid against Republican Adam Laxalt and cementing Democrats’ majority in the Senate a second time. Cortez Masto won the Nevada Senate race against Laxalt on Saturday, becoming the last senator needed to…
Democrat Cisco Aguilar won the secretary of state race in Nevada, defeating Marchant, according to Edison Research. In Nevada, the secretary of state does not have the power to certify election results, but can set and enforce election rules.
Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate after incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada defeated Republican Adam Laxalt.
Republican Joe Lombardo defeated Gov. Steve Sisolak in a very tight race for governor of Nevada, flipping the seat from blue to red.
Department of Labor complaint says Nebraska firm employed children ages 13 to 17 to work with ‘dangerous equipment’
The party will retain control of the chamber, no matter how next month’s Georgia runoff plays out, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.