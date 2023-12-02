Raskin to Trump allies who voted to oust Santos: Drop your support ‘immediately’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) went after Republicans who voted to expel former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Friday but still support former President Trump, arguing Trump is much worse than Santos.

Santos was expelled in a 311-114-2 vote early Friday, the third such attempt against the New York congressman over a series of alleged ethics violations including fraud and campaign finance crimes.

Democrats were joined by 105 Republicans in voting to oust Santos. Raskin argued that all of those Republicans should also go against Trump, who he argued has done worse.

“I do feel as if his offenses, his fraud, his lies, pale in comparison to the lies and fraud of Donald Trump, whose big lie that he won the presidential election, which he lost by more than seven million votes, 306 to 232 in the Electoral College, then led to his incitement of a violent insurrection against the Union,” Raskin said in an MSNBC interview Friday.

“And so all those Republicans who voted to expel Santos should drop their support for Donald Trump immediately, who certainly engaged in far bigger lies than anything George Santos ever attempted,” he continued.

Raskin, a top Trump critic who worked on the House Jan. 6 committee, has long argued that Trump represents a threat to the future of the country.

Trump faces a slew of criminal and civil trials, including over election fraud claims related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

