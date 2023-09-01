Raspberry Island murder charges: Man shot 20-year-old after telling him to turn off song associated with rival gang

A 20-year-old man was playing a song associated with gangs from St. Paul’s East Side when a man tied to a rival West Side gang shot him on Raspberry Island, according to murder charges filed Friday.

Marcus Anthony Baker Jr., of St. Paul, was taken to Regions Hospital and pronounced dead that night, Aug. 14.

Police announced Thursday they’d arrested two men Wednesday in Brooklyn Center. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Romello Markell Ifonlaja-Randle, 23, of Maplewood. Prosecutors declined to charge the 24-year-old who was also arrested, saying evidence presented by law enforcement didn’t support felony charges against him.

The criminal complaint against Ifonlaja-Randle includes the following information from police and prosecutors:

Officers were sent to Raspberry Island, the Mississippi River park across from downtown St. Paul, about 9:10 p.m. Aug. 14. Baker was in the backseat of a vehicle and died from three gunshot injuries.

Witnesses said four to five males approached Baker. One told Baker to shut the music off. Baker asked the man if he was from the West Side and didn’t turn off the music. The man hit Baker twice in the face and then shot Baker when he tried to get out of the vehicle. The shooter ran across the bridge.

Dash camera video from another vehicle in the lot showed a silver Volkswagen left Raspberry Island after the shooting.

A Target bottle carrier with two unopened bottles of tequila was left behind by the suspects, witnesses said. Investigators canvassed local Target stores to find out where the bottles were purchased, and found they were bought at the West St. Paul store at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 14. A gift card and credit card were used, and a Target “Cartwheel” promotion was added.

The Cartwheel account belonged to a woman who law enforcement identified as a 24-year-old. Surveillance footage showed her buying the liquor and leaving in a silver Volkswagen.

Target records also indicated the woman made purchases on Aug. 13, and surveillance footage showed her leaving with two males. One was identified as Ifonlaja-Randle and the other was the 24-year-old man later arrested in the case.

Two days after Baker was killed, officers were sent back to Raspberry Island to collect a handgun laying on rocks on the south side of the bridge that connects Raspberry Island to Harriet Island Boulevard. The gun was on the Mississippi River’s rocky shoreline.

It was a “ghost gun,” meaning it had no serial number. A later test firing of the gun connected it to a casing found at the murder scene.

The gun was also processed for DNA and a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis found Ifonlaja‐Randle’s DNA on the laser/light attachment and Baker’s DNA on the gun’s muzzle area.

Investigators analyzed phone records for Ifonlaja‐Randle and the 24-year-old man, and found both their phones were in the Raspberry Island area at the time Baker was killed.

After police arrested Ifonlaja‐Randle, he told investigators he had not hung out at Raspberry or Harriet islands. Investigators showed him a photo of the gun, and he said he’d never seen it.

Police said Ifonlaja‐Randle meets criteria to be considered a member of the Shoota Boy gang, which is associated with the West Side.

“In St. Paul, East Side gangs are currently in opposition of West Side gangs,” according to the complaint. “Officers know that rap songs are commonly used by gangs to taunt or mock their opposition.” The rap artist whose song Baker was playing “has recently been in social media feuds with West Side gang associates. In St. Paul, there have been multiple murders resulting from an East vs. West feuds.”

Ifonlaja‐Randle is due to make his first court appearance in the case Friday afternoon. The county attorney’s office charged him with intentional second-degree murder, not premediated, and unintentional second-degree murder while committing felony assault.

