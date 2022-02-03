Rate-Hike Bets Shrink Amount of Sub-Zero Bonds to Three-Year Low

Alice Gledhill and James Hirai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s well of debt with yields below zero has shrunk to the lowest in more than three years as the prospect of imminent interest-rate hikes drives a selloff in bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The amount of negative-yielding securities has fallen to $7.67 trillion, according to a Bloomberg index, the least since 2018. It has slumped almost 60% since a late-2020 peak as central banks took the first steps toward reducing the extraordinary stimulus that propped up bond markets and sent yields diving during the pandemic.

While the price correction has imposed painful losses on fixed-income assets so far this year, more positive yields should also come as a relief to investors who have been forced to take on ever more risk in pursuit of boosting returns. Some portfolio managers, including central banks, can only buy positive-yielding securities.

“A slide to zero may still be far away, but with the big central banks moving towards a different policy setup, there should be plenty more potential for it to fall,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank Abp.

The trend of sub-zero yields has been most prevalent in Europe, home to more than half of the world’s negative-yielding debt. But that pile has roughly halved since September as persistently high inflation fans bets of a first interest-rate increase by the European Central Bank this year.

‘Why Am I Holding This?’ Saying Bye to Europe’s Negative Yields

In a sign of the sea change, German 10-year government borrowing costs climbed above 0% for the first time in three years last week. While many shorter-maturity yields across the region are still negative, Irish and French five-year rates turned positive this week and Portugal’s look set to follow.

Still, the surge in inflation has meant the ‘real yield’ available to investors remains deep in negative territory in many parts of the world. The inflation-adjusted 10-year Treasury yield is around minus 0.7% while its German equivalent is about minus 1.9%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Seeks to End 50 Years of IMF Debt With ESG Bond, Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, which has sought almost 20 bailouts from the International Monetary Fund over half a century, wants to end its reliance on the multilateral lender by shrinking deficits and tapping capital markets on its way to sustainable economic growth. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plung

  • FTX to Buy Liquid in Push to Reach Japanese Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX Trading Ltd. is set to acquire fintech Liquid Group in a push to increase its presence in Japan.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls ShortTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsThe acquisition will al

  • U.K. Wants to Renew Push for U.S. Trade Deal After Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is hoping to resume its free-trade negotiations with the Biden administration after the U.S. midterm elections later this year, the minister leading the push said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has Notice

  • Is it a Good Move to Invest in Visa (V)?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that it knows very little in economics, politics, and investor psychology is predictable. The fund believes, though, that business value is (roughly) measurable and […]

  • Oil Holds Near 2014 High as OPEC+ Sticks to Measured Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held near a fresh seven-year high as OPEC+ agreed to another modest increase in output while continuing tension along the Russia-Ukraine raised geopolitical concerns. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls ShortTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From

  • Texas Officials Say Power Grid Ready as Winter Storm Arrives

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas officials say they’re confident the state’s power grid can avoid a repeat of last year’s catastrophic blackouts as a major storm sweeps through the region, though the icy blast could still bring local outages.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecas

  • Fed nominees say inflation is 'grave threat,' vow to fight

    U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board came out swinging against high inflation on Wednesday, saying rising prices pose a threat to economic growth and stopping that trend is a paramount task for the central bank. "Our most important task is tackling inflation," Michigan State University economics professor Lisa Cook, one of three Fed nominees up for a confirmation hearing at the U.S. Senate on Thursday, said in her prepared remarks. The Fed must "ensure that inflation declines to levels consistent with its goals," wrote nominee Philip Jefferson, dean of faculty at Davidson College, while former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said reducing inflation must be a "top priority while we continue to sustain our economic recovery."

  • Exclusive-India could buy potash from Belarus in rupees as sanctions hit Minsk-sources

    India plans to buy 1 million tonnes of potash from Belarus in the first such bilateral deal between the two countries after sanctions crippled Minsk's ability to sell the crop nutrient, two Indian officials involved in the discussions told Reuters. India has suggested that the state-run Belarus Potash Company (BPC) could open a rupee account with a state-run Indian bank for potash sales as sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union cut off the Minsk from dollar and euro trade, the officials said. BPC is the export arm of Belaruskali, the world's second-largest potash producer.

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

    In the shortest meeting so far in its history, OPEC+ decided on Wednesday to increase the collective production by 400,000 barrels per day in March

  • Oil Edges Lower as Traders Digest OPEC+ Decision to Add Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased from a seven-year high as traders waited to see whether OPEC+ can deliver on a promised increase in supply.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls ShortTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsWest T

  • Sony shares slide as gaming concerns re-emerge

    Shares in Sony Group Corp slid as much as 8.8% in early trade in Tokyo on Thursday after four consecutive days of gains as concerns about its gaming business re-emerge amid component shortages and competition from heavyweight rivals. Sony fell almost 13% last month after rival Microsoft announced it was buying "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard, but more recently recovered some ground as the group made its own deal for "Destiny" developer Bungie. Sony is struggling to produce enough PlayStation 5 (PS5) units to meet demand amid component shortages and logistics snarl-ups.

  • ‘Building back worse’: Wisconsin’s fight over the production of USPS vehicles

    Political and labor leaders say that unless Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense’s production is done in state, Democrats will be hurt in November’s elections A USPS next-generation delivery vehicle on display in Las Vegas. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Wisconsin residents cheered when Oshkosh Defense, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer, won a large contract to build a new generation of post office delivery vehicles - up to 165,000 – but now Wisconsinites are fuming about the company’s de

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.