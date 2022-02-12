Rate Hikes Pose Bigger Threat Than Ever Before for Europe’s Debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abhinav Ramnarayan, Alice Gledhill and James Hirai
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors in European bonds are heading into this rate-hike cycle more vulnerable than they’ve ever been before, suggesting that the painful selloff of recent weeks could be only the beginning.

Bonds have tumbled this month as the highest inflation in decades spurs traders and bank analysts to outdo each other in betting on ever more hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. The latter is now seen taking its key rate back to 0% this year.

Even though ECB chief Christine Lagarde has tried to push back on expectations for the euro zone, sharp moves in long maturity debt from Germany to the likes of Deutsche Bahn AG and Nestle SA are bringing into question the “haven” status of these securities.

The driving force behind this is a metric known as duration -- a measure of the sensitivity of bonds to rate hikes. That’s jumped after years of cheap borrowing costs and vast liquidity led borrowers to take advantage by extending their maturities.

For European government bonds it’s now 8.27 years, more than two years higher than the last time the European Central Bank hiked rates in July 2011, according to Bloomberg index data. The corresponding figure for euro high-grade corporate debt is a year higher at 5.13 years.

“As of now, it’s the front-end that has suffered the most in the recent selloff,” said John Taylor, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein who manages $5.4 billion of funds. “As the focus shifts to the impact of quantitative tightening, the market price will start to price in more of a term premium for longer term debt in the 10s and 30s.”

Taylor’s funds are increasing cash and other floating rate instruments that are removed from rates and credit market volatility. A key gauge of expected price swings for the bond market -- one-year options on two-year volatility -- rose to the highest level since 2011 this week. “There isn’t a safe haven right now. So staying out of the market for the next month or two isn’t the worst thing,” he said.

Reflecting Taylor’s sentiment, the cash glut in the euro-area economy rose to a record above 4.5 trillion euros ($5.1 billion) this month.

Amundi SA, Europe’s biggest fund manager, has also sounded a warning. In a recent note, the firm recommended that investors maintain a short duration bias since traditional bond benchmarks face the challenges of low yields and high duration risk.

While the rates and investment-grade debt markets are usually the first in line of fire during a hiking cycle, the increase in duration means that this time could be particularly brutal.

“All the assets that have benefited from the extraordinary stimulus have higher duration now and are vulnerable,” said Pierre Verle, a high-yield debt portfolio manager at Carmignac Gestion SA, with $1.5 billion of assets under his purview.

Within credit, floating-rate notes and junk debt can offer a way to reduce duration risk. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth LLP, prefers high-yield bonds to German bunds or U.S. Treasuries, he said in a recent Bloomberg TV interview, particularly since default risk remains low. A Bloomberg index tracking euro high-yield notes had a duration of 3.8 years as of Feb. 11.

Some investors are looking even further afield. According to Carmignac’s Verle, clients are putting money into private equity, venture capital and real estate to reduce exposure to interest rates -- though these asset classes are also sensitive to rate hikes, even if the immediate impact is not obvious, he said.

For Philipp Burckhardt, fixed income manager and strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the best approach is to take on a combination of duration and credit risk. The firm sees fallen angel bonds, which are those demoted to junk from investment grade, as a sweet spot.

“At the end of the day, everyone needs yield -- and to deliver that you need a combination,” he said.

Next Week

Investors will be watching another large weekly line up of ECB speakers for further clues next week, including Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane.

  • Euro-area and German economic figures are light on the ground with February ZEW the only number of note. The agenda in the U.K. is busier and headlined by January inflation and retail sales.

  • Euro-area bond sales from Germany, the Netherlands, France and Spain are expected to total 33 billion euros ($37.6 billion). The U.K. sells 2.25 billion pounds of 10-year bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped, while investors sought safety in Treasuries as the U.S. warned Russia could take offensive military action against Ukraine as early as next week.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine UpdateRisk assets added to weekly losses as

  • Soros Cut Stake in Big Tech Stocks Before Selloff, Added Peloton

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management reduced its holdings of big tech stocks prior to January’s market tumult, while disclosing a $2 billion stake in electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine UpdateGeorge Soros’s inve

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Better Investments Than AT&T

    Investors in AT&T (NYSE: T) are likely down on the news that they will be collecting less in dividends from the telecom giant. An adjustment, however, wasn't a surprise given that the company was spinning off WarnerMedia and hinted last year that it would need to "resize" its dividend.

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Asana’s CEO Has Bought $1 Billion of Company Stock. It’s Likely the Largest Purchase Ever by a Corporate Insider.

    Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, has bought 16 million shares of Asana, the company he started in 2008 after leaving the social network. It's likely the largest buying spree ever by a corporate insider.

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • 3 Stocks That Crashed More Than 20% in January and Are Great Buys Right Now

    Their long-term potential is too attractive to be discounted because of their performances last month.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Markets Already Priced For The Worst Case Scenario: Time To Buy Future Economy Stocks

    I see opportunity here to pick up innovation-driven winners pre-earnings before they report what should result in a springboard price action over the next few weeks on the predication that this is indeed peak inflation.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave is likely to have aided NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robbins’ hedge fund and its past performance, and go directly and read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. Larry Robbins, an American hedge fund manager, founded […]

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind