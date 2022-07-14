Rate Shock Has Economists Questioning Bank of Canada’s Rosy View

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Theophilos Argitis and Erik Hertzberg
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiff Macklem
    Governor of the Bank of Canada

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s decision to deliver the biggest interest rate hike in a generation hasn’t sapped his optimism about the nation’s outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Though he surprised markets by cranking up the policy rate by a full percentage point to 2.5%, Macklem tried to fuse his hawkish language around inflation with a soft-landing forecast as the most likely outcome in Canada.

Economists say that will be a challenging feat. It assumes that the tightening cycle will be short-lived with rates barely moving into restrictive territory, and that the combination of high inflation and a weak housing market doesn’t seriously derail consumer spending. The central bank still sees Canada’s economy growing by 1.8% next year and 2.4% in 2024 -- a Goldilocks scenario.

The rosy outlook comes with a big risk. A wrong call on economic growth would be another blow to the central bank’s credibility, which is already in question after repeated missteps in forecasting inflation.

“Given the extremely aggressive rate hike, that more hikes are coming, and the multi-decade highs in inflation, the path to a soft landing for the Canadian economy may not be achievable,” Benjamin Reitzes, rates strategist with Bank of Montreal, said by email.

Macklem himself said Wednesday that “the path to this soft landing has narrowed” because of elevated inflation.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A steeper set of inflation forecasts and stiffer price expectations in consumer and business surveys warranted following through on last month’s threat to ‘act more forcefully if needed.’ Even after downgrading the growth outlook to 2.6% this year (vs 3.8% prior) and 1.8% in 2023 (vs 2.9% prior), the central bank may opt for another 100-bp move in September.”

--Andrew Husby, economist

For the full analysis, click here

Though the Bank of Canada expressed confidence in its abilities to hit the runway, missing it is also a real possibility.

“Recession is technically not the base case, but I do see it close to coin flip. You do have a lot of downside risk when it comes to housing,” said Citigroup economist Veronica Clark, who now sees the central bank hiking the policy rate as high as 4%.

Macklem’s mixed messaging left markets see-sawing, according to Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Bank of Nova Scotia. Yields on sovereign two-year bonds jumped as much as 20 basis points before pulling back to about half that. Trading in overnight swaps showed that expectations for the policy rate by the end of the year rose to as much as 3.81%, before settling at 3.69%.

“Markets are struggling with how to interpret the BoC’s forward guidance,” Holt said in a report to investors. “The inflation picture clearly needs restrictive policy in order to meaningfully reassert control and 3% or a little higher offers no such guarantees.”

According to the Bank of Canada’s new forecast, the rate shock it just delivered will keep inflation expectations in check, restraining wage demands and price increases. That’s projected to bring price pressures back down to near 3% by the end of next year -- removing the pressure to raise borrowing costs too far into restrictive territory.

Macklem said at the news conference the policy rate may only need to rise slightly above 3%, the top end of what the bank considers the neutral range, in order to prevent a wage-price spiral.

“The Bank of Canada is being very clear in its intention to continue raising rates,” Randall Bartlett, senior director of Canadian economics at Desjardins Securities Inc., said in a report to investors. “This will cause economic activity to come down even more rapidly than we anticipated.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares bruised as U.S. inflation data boosts recession fear

    Asian shares struggled on Thursday and the safe haven dollar was strong as white hot U.S. inflation data drove fear the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates even more aggressively to slow price increases, potentially sending the economy into recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1%, hovering just above the two-year low hit on Tuesday, while U.S. Nasdaq futures shed 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend by rising 0.6%, helped by the yen's weakness against the dollar boosting exporters.

  • Philippines Central Bank Raises Policy Rate to Help Limit Inflation

    The Philippine central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate in a bid to help contain inflation. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday increased its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 75 basis points to 3.25% and its corresponding lending rate by the same amount to 3.75%. Gov. Felipe Medalla said significant tightening is needed due to signs of sustained, broadening price pressures.

  • Lowest Jobless Rate Since 1974 Sends RBA Rate Bets Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s hiring boom gathered pace in June, sending the unemployment rate to the lowest in almost 50 years and bolstering the case for a supersized interest rate hike next month. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike Af

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe

  • Polestar on track to sell 50,000 EVs in 2022

    Polestar, the electric vehicle maker that made its Nasdaq debut in June, said Wednesday it is on track to meet its annual sales target. For the first half of 2022, Polestar delivered approximately 21,200 cars, more than twice as many as the 9,510 cars it posted for the same period in 2021. The company said it expects to deliver 50,000 cars this year.

  • SmileDirectClub stock closes Monday trading at $1 per share

    SmileDirectClub’s stock price fall is a surprising — and dangerous — decent for a company that took an aggressive approach to growth, up until last year.

  • Businesses confronting new US ban on Xinjiang products say it leaves them confused

    US companies have fretted for months that a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region would disrupt business. Now, an early sign suggests they were right to worry. The Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), which went into effect last month, aims to block imports from that region that are alleged to have used forced labour in their production. Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, said at the time he expected "implementation to be messy". Do you have qu

  • Ukraine Grain Talks With Russia Take Step Forward

    (Bloomberg) -- Negotiations over unblocking millions of tons of Ukraine’s grain exports were constructive, according to Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey, marking an initial step forward in bolstering global food supplies and aiding the country’s beleaguered farm sector.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports

  • Hyundai Unveils Tesla-Stopper Cult EV’s New Sedan Version

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled a sedan version of its cult electric car Thursday, continuing its ambitious EV push with an eye on challenging rivals such as Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hi

  • Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the central bank to act.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After I

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin