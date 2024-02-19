Ratepayers protest sharp increase in Southwest Gas bills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some residents took a stand Monday against Southwest Gas over the recent rise in gas bills by protesting in front of the utility’s building at Durango Drive and Windmill Lane.

Southwest customers protest on Feb. 19, 2024, over increases in their gas bills. (KLAS)

Some customers said their bills have jumped by 50% or more and being able to pay the bills is creating a strain for customers. The company has also proposed another 10% hike in April. Protest organizers are calling for the utility to reduce profits and lower gas bills.

Southwest Gas has been under scrutiny as rates have increased but the utility defends the higher amounts saying it’s due to the increased cost of natural gas when it was purchased a year ago.

The next Public Utilities Commission hearing over the rate increase is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26.

Southwest Gas has a page on its website to explain the higher bills. You can find it at this link.

