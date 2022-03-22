Rates Markets Losing Faith in Fed’s Soft-Landing Scenario

(Bloomberg) -- Hopes for a soft landing for the U.S. economy are fading in the bond market.

The Treasury yield curve is hurtling toward an inversion and traders have added to bets on interest rate cuts as soon as next year. They’re growing more concerned that a rapid-fire series of hikes from the Federal Reserve could cause a recession, following Chair Jerome Powell’s willingness to act more aggressively to get ahead of resurgent inflation.

“The soft landing probability is declining by the day,” said TD Securities’ head of global rates strategy, Priya Misra in an interview. “It is possible but really needs inflation to subside soon.”

The eurodollar futures curve -- a proxy for the direction of the Fed’s policy rate -- shows a peak in June of next year, followed by the equivalent of almost two 25 basis point rate cuts by December 2024. In the Fed’s so-called dot plot, officials’ median projection was for the benchmark rate to hit about 2.8% in 2023 and remain steady in 2024.

“With all this front-loaded hawkishness being projected from Fed speakers, the market is already saying that the Fed will have to cut in late ’23/early ’24 as the hiking will cause market trouble and/or recession,” said Charlie McElligott, a strategist at Nomura Holdings.

Powell himself acknowledged the severity of the test the Fed now faces, withdrawing stimulus as inflation accelerates at the fastest pace in four decades, with the war in Ukraine driving oil prices above $100 per barrel. He also pointed to a different measure of the yield curve, that isn’t yet flashing a warning sign.

“No one expects that bringing about a soft landing will be straightforward in the current context,” he said Monday. “And monetary policy is often said to be a blunt instrument, not capable of surgical precision.”

