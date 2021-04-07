Rates of Parkinson’s disease are exploding. A common chemical may be to blame

Adrienne Matei
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Justin Kase/Alamy Stock Photo</span>
Photograph: Justin Kase/Alamy Stock Photo

Asked about the future of Parkinson’s disease in the US, Dr Ray Dorsey says, “We’re on the tip of a very, very large iceberg.”

Dorsey, a neurologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center and author of Ending Parkinson’s Disease, believes a Parkinson’s epidemic is on the horizon. Parkinson’s is already the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world; in the US, the number of people with Parkinson’s has increased 35% the last 10 years, says Dorsey, and “We think over the next 25 years it will double again.”

Most cases of Parkinson’s disease are considered idiopathic – they lack a clear cause. Yet researchers increasingly believe that one factor is environmental exposure to trichloroethylene (TCE), a chemical compound used in industrial degreasing, dry-cleaning and household products such as some shoe polishes and carpet cleaners.

To date, the clearest evidence around the risk of TCE to human health is derived from workers who are exposed to the chemical in the work-place. A 2008 peer-reviewed study in the Annals of Neurology, for example, found that TCE is “a risk factor for parkinsonism.” And a 2011 study echoed those results, finding “a six-fold increase in the risk of developing Parkinson’s in individuals exposed in the workplace to trichloroethylene (TCE).”

Dr Samuel Goldman of The Parkinson’s Institute in Sunnyvale, California, who co-led the study, which appeared in the Annals of Neurology journal, wrote: “Our study confirms that common environmental contaminants may increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s, which has considerable public health implications.” It was off the back of studies like these that the US Department of Labor issued a guidance on TCE, saying: “The Board recommends [...] exposures to carbon disulfide (CS2) and trichloroethylene (TCE) be presumed to cause, contribute, or aggravate Parkinsonism.”

TCE is a carcinogen linked to renal cell carcinoma, cancers of the cervix, liver, biliary passages, lymphatic system and male breast tissue, and fetal cardiac defects, among other effects. Its known relationship to Parkinson’s may often be overlooked due to the fact that exposure to TCE can predate the disease’s onset by decades. While some people exposed may sicken quickly, others may unknowingly work or live on contaminated sites for most of their lives before developing symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Those near National Priorities List Superfund sites (sites known to be contaminated with hazardous substances such as TCE) are at especially high risk of exposure. Santa Clara county, California, for example, is home not only to Silicon Valley, but 23 superfund sites – the highest concentration in the country. Google Quad Campus sits atop one such site; for several months in 2012 and 2013, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found employees of the company were inhaling unsafe levels of TCE in the form of toxic vapor rising up from the ground beneath their offices.

While some countries heavily regulate TCE (its use is banned in the EU without special authorization) the EPA estimates that 250m lb of the chemical are still used annually in the US, and that in 2017, more than 2m lb of it was released into the environment from industrial sites, contaminating air, soil and water. TCE is currently estimated to be present in about 30% of US groundwater (the non-profit Environmental Working Group created its own map of TCE-contaminated water sites nationwide), though researcher Briana de Miranda, a toxicologist who studies TCE at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, says: “We are under-sampling how many people are exposed to TCE. It’s probably a lot more than we guess.”

Under EPA regulations, it’s considered “safe” for TCE to be present in drinking water at a maximum concentration of five parts per billion. In severe cases of contamination, such as that which occurred at Camp Lejeune, a North Carolina marine corps, between the 1950s and late 1980s, people are believed to have been exposed to up to 3,400 times the level of contaminants permitted by safety standards. A memorial site known as “Babyland” honors the children of military personnel who died after they or their pregnant mothers were exposed to TCE-tainted water while living on the base.

While De Miranda says researchers do not believe low concentrations of TCE in drinking water specifically are enough to cause illness, Dorsey doesn’t think it’s an overstatement to say US groundwater could be giving people Parkinson’s disease. “Numerous studies have linked well water to Parkinson’s disease, and it’s not just TCE in those cases, it can be pesticides like paraquat, too,” he says, referencing a lethal weedkiller the US still uses despite it being phased out in the EU, Brazil and China.

Using activated carbon filtration devices (like Brita filters) can help reduce TCE in drinking water, yet bathing in contaminated water, as well as inhaling vapours from toxic groundwater and soil, can be far more difficult to avoid.

De Miranda says policy and effective government intervention are crucial when it comes to testing, monitoring and remediating TCE contaminated sites, and that it’s important to raise awareness of TCE’s role in surging rates of Parkinson’s. Failure to address the issue will not only continue to negatively affect people’s health, but will exacerbate the adult home care crisis that has already left 50 million Americans responsible for providing care to sick loved ones, as Parkinson’s is characterized by slow, progressive degeneration and has no cure.

In May 2020, Minnesota became the first state to ban TCE; New York followed suit last December, as should more states, especially as federal action on the issue has lagged. Given the negative health effects of TCE have been documented in the Journal of the American Medical Association since 1932, it’s well past time for the US to stop using it, and to better protect its civilians from hazardous chemicals that put lives at risk.

  • Adrienne Matei is a freelance journalist

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Vitamins Reduce Your Risk of Parkinson's Disease, New Study Says

    Since March 2020, you've probably been thinking about your health more than ever before, thanks to the COVID pandemic. But now that an increasing number of people are being vaccinated against the virus, your singular health focus can start to shift toward all the screenings and doctor's appointments you may have missed in the past year. Additionally, with newfound gratitude and a fresh perspective on what it means to have your health after a year like this, you might be looking for preventative measures to protect yourself. And while you likely know what you can do to reduce your risk of common conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, there are other diseases that you can avoid by taking certain steps now. Take, for example, Parkinson's disease, which an estimated one million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with, according to the Parkinson's Foundation. The chronic and progressive disorder that affects the nerve cells in the brain might seem like something you have no control over, but a new study has found that two vitamins are linked to a reduced risk of Parkinson's disease. Read on to find out what they are, and for the kind of vitamin to avoid, check out This Is the One Vitamin You Should Never Take, Doctors Say. A new study found that vitamin C and vitamin E could successfully reduce the risk of Parkinson's disease. The new research—published on Jan. 6, 2021 in the journal Neurology—was conducted with 41,058 adults, a mix of men and women ranging in age from 18 to 94 years old, who were studied for an average of 17.6 years. None of the participants were previously diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The participants were divided into three vitamin consumption groups for the study, those with the highest intake, those with moderate intake, and those with the lowest intake. Across the nearly 18-year timespan of the research, 465 people—or 1.1 percent of participants—were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.After looking at the results, the researchers concluded that vitamin C and vitamin E can reduce your risk of Parkinson's disease. "Our large study found that vitamin C and vitamin E were each linked to a lower risk of Parkinson's disease, and we found the association may be even stronger when intake of both vitamin C and E is high," Essi Hantikainen, PhD, of one of the co-authors of the study, said in a statement.And for more vitamin news you need to know, check out If You Take Too Much of This Vitamin, It Could Be Toxic, Experts Say. A higher consumption of vitamin C was linked to a 32 percent reduced risk of Parkinson's. Taking into consideration the participants' age, sex, body mass index, and physical activity, the researchers found that those in the highest vitamin intake group had a 32 percent reduced risk of Parkinson's compared to the lowest intake group."Researchers found a rate of 64 cases of Parkinson's disease per 100,000 person-years in the group that consumed the highest amounts compared to a rate of 132 cases in the group that consumed the lowest amounts," the authors said in a statement, noting that "person-years take into account both the number of people in the study and the amount of time each person spends in the study."Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that is normally found in fruits and vegetables, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The vitamin—which can be consumed through oranges, grapefruits, broccoli, and tomatoes—is a water-soluble nutrient that "helps protect cells from the damage caused by free radicals." It helps your body produce of collagen, strengthens your immune system, and boosts your body's absorption of iron.And for more up-to-date health advice, sign up for our daily newsletter. A higher consumption of vitamin E also reduced patients' risk of Parkinson's by 32 percent. The study's results showed a higher intake of vitamin E and vitamin C yielded very similar results. "Researchers found a rate of 67 cases of Parkinson's disease per 100,000 person-years in the group that consumed the highest amounts compared to a rate of 110 cases in the group that consumed the lowest amounts," the study authors stated. "After adjusting for the same factors, people in the highest consumption group had a 32 percent lower risk of Parkinson's disease than those in the lowest group."Meanwhile, a 2005 meta-analysis published in the journal Lancet Neurology also found that an increased amount of vitamin E reduces your risk of developing Parkinson's by 19 percent.Similar to vitamin C, vitamin E is also an antioxidant that's used to boost your body's immune system. The fat-soluble nutrient, which can be found in vegetable oils, nuts, and green vegetables, also protects your cells from free radical damage, according to NIH.And to see if you're lacking another common nutrient, here are 20 Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency, According to Medical Experts. But too much vitamin E can also have negative side effects. According to Hantikainen, more research is needed to truly know the exact amount of vitamins C and E that would best prevent Parkinson's.But, she said in a statement, "the possibility of being able to reduce the risk of Parkinson's disease simply with the foods we eat is encouraging news"—emphasis on "foods we eat." Hantikainen says people should exercise caution when it comes to taking supplements, particularly in the case of vitamin E. "While increasing the amounts of healthy foods in our diet is beneficial, it is important to note that excess intake of some vitamins may be harmful," she said, adding that "too much vitamin E from supplements has been linked in other studies to a higher risk of certain cancers or stroke."Possible side effects from a higher dose of vitamin E include nausea, headache, blurred vision, fatigue, or intestinal cramps, the Mayo Clinic says. They note that vitamin E use can also increase the risk of prostate cancer, or worse, death in people with a "severe history of heart disease." So, as always, it's best to consult your doctor before you add any supplements to your routine.And for more vitamin news, check out If You're Overdoing This Supplement, Your Heart Is at Risk, Doctors Say.

  • Malaysia sends back over 300 containers of illicit plastic waste

    Malaysia said on Tuesday it had sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin since 2019, and was in the process of returning 81 more. Malaysia became the destination of choice for the world's plastic waste after China banned imports in 2018, but is struggling to fend off a deluge of generally unlicensed unrecyclable garbage. New U.N. rules on the trade of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention came into force on Jan. 1, intended to discourage the production of hard-to-recycle plastics and to prevent rich countries dumping trash in the developing world, where it often ends up polluting the local environment and the ocean.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Harley-Davidson's (NYSE:HOG) Returns On Capital

    When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics...

  • The Strange Way the Vaccine Can Affect Your Fingers and Toes, Doctor Warns

    By now, it's well known that you can likely expect some minor side effects after you receive your COVID vaccine. Typically, these similar to other vaccines and include fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, and chills that usually subside with a day or two. But a new study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology has found that there's one reaction to the vaccine you might not have expected: COVID toes and fingers. Read on to learn more about this strange side effect, and for more on what you should avoid once you get your doses, check out Doing This After Your Vaccine Can Make Side Effects Worse, Doctors Say.The discovery comes from an analysis of 414 delayed skin reactions reported by patients who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, described in the study as starting a day or so after the dose is received to as long as seven to eight days later. Since researchers collected the data between December and February before the Johnson&Johnson vaccine had been approved for use in the U.S., the study included only Pfizer and Moderna recipients, representing 17 percent and 83 percent of the patients considered, respectively.While the analysis found that several rare but non-life-threatening side effects on the skin were possible, researchers noted that skin sores or bumps known as pernio or chilblains—also described as "COVID toes" by some patients—were also reported, USA Today reports. The condition, which was also reported to affect the fingers in 10 percent of patients who saw the symptom, is likely caused by inflammation of blood vessel walls and can cause digits to swell and turn deep red or purple.Fortunately, researchers say reacting to your shots with discolored digits is not a sign that anything is seriously wrong. "Having your toes turn purple is uncomfortable but it's not a reason to not get the second dose," Esther Freeman, MD, PhD, director of global health dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital and senior study author, told USA Today.What other kinds of skin reactions can the COVID-19 vaccine cause? Read on to find out what the analysis uncovered, and for more on why your response to your shots might be so severe, check out This Is Why Half of People Have Stronger Vaccine Side Effects, CDC Says. 1 "COVID Arm" One of the most commonly reported side effects of the vaccine was a red, itchy rash at the injection site known as "COVID arm" or "Moderna arm," as 95 percent of cases are reported in patients who receive the company's vaccine. While this has been previously reported as a side effect, the study did find that only 43 percent of patients who developed a rash on their arm after their first dose saw it again after their second. Those patients who saw the rash with both doses reported that it was less pronounced and usually faded more quickly than the first in about three to four days. 2 Full Body Rash Skin reactions to the COVID vaccine aren't just limited to where you get your jab. The study found that some patients reported an all-body rash—medically known as a morbilliform rash—often described as being "measles-like" though it isn't measles. But once again, the seemingly outsized reaction to the vaccine isn't the sign of anything serious."People can get full-body rashes, and that can be surprising and a little scary, but these patients did extremely well, recovered, and were able to go back and get their second dose," said Freeman. "For people whose rashes started four or more hours after getting the vaccine, 0 percent of them went on to get anaphylaxis or any other serious reaction. Zero is a nice number." And for more on weird ways your body can react to the shots, check out The Strange New COVID Vaccine Side Effect That's Confusing Even Doctors. 3 Shingles Chickenpox is a once-in-a-lifetime illness for most people, but it can come back for some as shingles. This was the case for a few of the patients who reported an outbreak after receiving their shot. 4 Dermal Filler Swelling The analysis found that patients who had received lip injections experienced some swelling after receiving their dose in rare instances. According to Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, a dermatologist, the reaction isn't just related to recent procedures, telling Clevland Clinic in February: "I have seen patients who've had reactions to the vaccine and their fillers were placed anywhere from weeks to years prior. In one case, one person had a filler placed in 2018 and experienced swelling after receiving the vaccine. So, it appears that it can happen at any point since these fillers can last much longer than we think."Still, the reaction is a noted side effect of other vaccines as well, and this doesn't mean you should hold back from getting your shots. "If you've had facial filler, it doesn't mean you shouldn't get the vaccine," Freeman said. And for more on what you can expect after you're fully vaccinated, check out Doctors Are Warning You to "Be Prepared" for This After Your Second Dose.

  • 4 Millennial Pet Trends That Boomers Roll Their Eyes At

    Maybe it was too many viewings of Air Bud, Beethoven or Homeward Bound, but kids who grew up in the ‘90s have some different ideas about pet care than their parents. That’s not to say that Gen X and baby...

  • Amazon Shoppers Say ‘Every Kitchen Should Have’ This $26 Device

    It opens tightly-sealed jars with the push of a button.

  • Walker Is Autistic, And We Do Not Want (Or Need) Your Pity

    When we finally had the official autism diagnosis in hand, I went through a huge emotional upheaval. But not for the reasons you might think.

  • Marijuana legalization is sweeping the US. See every state where cannabis is legal.

    New York just became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Cannabis is legal for medical purposes in 36 states.

  • Should You Take Zinc for a Cold or COVID-19?

    Although many of us are getting fewer colds this year than usual (thanks to all our COVID-19 precautions), we’re also more concerned than ever with keeping our immune systems strong. For some, th...

  • How a Designer Made a Colorado Mountain Home Feel Fresh for Her Busy Family

    It starts with color.

  • Why strength is the secret to 40-plus fitness – and how to keep midlife muscles strong

    In normal times, ‘dad strength’ (or mum strength) is one of the perks of ageing: strength takes a long time to build and almost as long to lose, meaning that a lifetime of moderately challenging physical tasks can see most people keep their strength well into middle age. These aren’t normal times, however, and midlife strength has suffered: the coronavirus has leeched activity out of everyday life, from carrying the shopping to the car to stowing your hand luggage in an overhead locker. According to new figures published by Sport England, over a third of over-55s have seen their strength decline since the start of the pandemic, while a further 37 per cent are doing less exercise – making them the age group most likely to have lost strength during the pandemic. This is a health risk, and not just because strength protects your body from age-related decline – resistance training also seems to be protective against Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions. Following Sport England’s findings, the Centre for Ageing Better issued a warning that over-50s need a ‘Joe Wicks-style’ exercise initiative, amid data that found a third have lost strength in the last year. Anna Dixon, chief executive for the charity, said: “We need to see urgent action taken to reverse this trend, or we risk seeing serious consequences for people’s long-term health in the years ahead. Good muscle strength is crucial to staying healthy and active, and preventing falls as we enter later life.” The good news? Strength training doesn’t need to be complex, difficult, or even sweaty: and it definitely doesn’t require a Lycra-clad coach yelling at you via a Zoom call. The keys to an effective strength training plan are rest and progression. The first one is good news: working out for strength means doing challenging movements with relatively long rests in between, allowing you to fully recover between efforts. It also means there’s no need to train every day. As for progression, this just means you need a way to make the exercises harder. For most movements, you’re still building strength when the most reps you can manage in a single set stays in the 3-12 range: much over that, and you’ve moved over to muscular endurance. Finally, you need to make sure you’re hitting every bit of your body if possible by making sure you push, pull, squat, and load-carry (carrying heavy shopping, for example). In an ideal world you’d also add a hip-hinge (the thing you do when you swing a kettlebell or deadlift anything off the ground), but that’s a bit more fraught, so focus on the basics to start with. With that in mind, here’s a plan to get your strength back on track over the next few weeks (or, if you like, longer). There are two workouts, A and B, which you should aim to alternate: either do both in the same week, or do ABA one week and BAB the next, taking at least one rest day between sessions. Start with the simplest variation of each movement that you can manage: once you can hit the top of the recommended rep range, switch to a more difficult one in your next workout. Workout A 1. Push (horizontal): 5-10 reps, 3 sets Easy: Wall press-up Medium: Incline press-up Hard: Press-up 2. Pull: 5-10 reps, 3 sets Bent-over row with weights, cans or 2-litre milk jugs. 3. Squat (two-legged): 8-12 reps, 4 sets Easy: Doorway squat Medium: Bodyweight squat Hard: Rucksack squat 4. Carry: 20 minutes, 2 sets Farmer’s walk Workout B 1. Push (vertical): 5-10 reps, 3 sets Easy: Wall angel Medium/Hard: Overhead press with cans, milk jugs, dumbbells or a rucksack 2. Curl: 5-10 reps, 3 sets Biceps curls with cans, bands or a rucksack. 3. One-legged squat variation: 8-12 reps, 4 sets Easy: Split squat Medium: Lunge Hard: Rucksack lunge 4. Carry: 10m each side, 2 sets Suitcase carry Don’t push any of this, and consult a professional in advance if you have any doubts about your ability to manage any of these movements. You should rest for 1-2 minutes after every set, and stop every set well short of ‘failure’ – if you find yourself grinding out slower and slower reps, stop rather than push through. Think of it like a virtual version of doing all the stuff you’d ordinarily have been doing over the last year: a few simple movements, every so often, that will keep you in shape for the second half of your life. How to eat your way to better strength

  • Ghost forests are creeping along NC’s coast. They’re big enough to be seen from space

    For years, researchers have been studying why forests are becoming graveyards of wooden tombstones.

  • Influencer Whitney Buha Candidly Reveals What Happens When Botox Goes Wrong

    Chicago-based blogger Whitney Buha has been documenting her experience with Botox that was injected into the wrong spot, resulting in one eye drooping and one eye being extra wide-open

  • ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Trailer: Angelina Jolie Brings Star Power to Fiery Thriller

    The film is the latest from "Yellowstone" creator and "Sicario" screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

  • Norwegian, Carnival cancel additional sailings amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Norwegian and Carnival cancel more cruises.

  • Saving for retirement? Here are four key lessons

    If you’re saving money for retirement, there are four important lessons I hope you’ll learn. Lesson 1: When you start saving, the amount you invest will make more difference than your choice of investments. Lesson 2: Like it or not, luck will play an important part in how successful you are.

  • These 7 Things Could Make You More Likely to Get Heart Disease, According to the American

    Their Life’s Simple 7 checklist can help you assess your risk and make a plan for taking steps to a healthier heart.

  • Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the world's worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for burials. Scientists warned on Wednesday that yet another new variant could be emerging in Brazil's inland city of Belo Horizonte. The Federal University of Minas Gerais said in a statement that two samples taken in the city included a previously unseen set of 18 mutations, including some in the same genes modified by the South African variant and Brazil's already prevalent variant, known as P.1.

  • These Big Expenses Could Drain Your Retirement Savings if You Aren't Prepared for Them

    Most retirees have a limited amount of money saved to help supplement Social Security. Unfortunately, if your nest egg isn't big enough to cover three big expenses you're likely to encounter, you could find yourself in serious financial trouble. If you're already in retirement, you also need to look into options to make sure you can cover them when they inevitably arise.

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.