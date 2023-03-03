Rathbones Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Miss Expectations

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: UK£49.0m (down 35% from FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Rathbones Group Revenues Disappoint

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 57% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Rathbones Group that we have uncovered.

