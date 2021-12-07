Rathburn pleads no contest in CSC case

Skylar Rathburn, 22, will face up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 31 in Branch County Circuit Court.

Rathburn entered no contest pleas to second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Saginaw resident was in Coldwater visiting when he encountered a nine-year- old girl sometime between December 2019 and January 2020.

The girl told her mother had her touch his genitals and perform a sex act with him one night.

Coldwater police investigated the claim. The reports indicated that Rathburn admitted to the acts.

Former Prosecutor Val White had offered to let Rathburn plead to first-degree CSC, a life felony, but have no minimum mandatory sentence. The 25-year minimum is required with a minor child.

When Zack Stempien took over as prosecutor, he offered a plea to the two 15-year felonies instead after conferring with the victim’s family.

Rathburn must now registered as a sex offender. He also will be subject to lifelong GPS monitoring. There was no sentence recommendation. Conviction on third-degree CSC requires a prison term.

