Rathdrum man to serve up to 30 years in prison for lewd conduct with 12-year-old

Mar. 18—A 31-year-old Rathdrum man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to lewd conduct with a minor, according to the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Charles Ross had sexual contact with a 12-year-old on three occasions in 2017, the office said in a news release. He was evaluated as having a high risk to reoffend.

Ross has prior convictions for attempted strangulation, disturbing the peace, driving under the influence, driving without privileges, reckless driving and drug-related charges. Judge John Mitchell ordered that Ross to spend at least six years in prison but no more than 30 years.