'It's rather a unique situation': Why hearing has been postponed for ex-Thibodaux police officer

A board granted a request Tuesday to postpone a hearing for a former Thibodaux Police Officer fired after being accused of using excessive force during an arrest.

Former Sgt. Paul Thibodeaux, 38, was charged Feb. 28, 2021, with second-degree battery.

He was originally put on administrative leave after he was charged with malfeasance in office, injuring public records and second-degree battery, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Following a hearing Nov. 17, 2021, Thibodeaux was dismissed after nearly eight years on the force.

He appealed his dismissal to the Thibodaux Civil Service Board, which handles internal matters involving city employees.

Thibodeaux’s attorney, Eric Hessler of New Orleans, asked the board to delay the hearing until his client’s criminal matters could be resolved.

If Thibodeaux testified during his civil service hearing, it could jeopardize his pending criminal case, Hessler said.

“It’s a rather unique situation,” Hessler said Tuesday. “I’ve been doing this for a while and this is the first time I’m actually faced with this – where a former police officer has a criminal matter pending. At the same time, we have a civil matter where Mr. Thibodeaux can defend his property rights, in this case, his employment. He’s placed in between a rock and a hard place where, to properly defend his property rights, he’s got to jeopardize his Fifth Amendment rights. He’s confident he will be vindicated, but that’s up to a jury or a judge. I don’t think the city of Thibodaux will suffer any harm by continuing this matter.”

Thibodaux attorney Danny Cavell, who represents the Police Department, said his clients did not take a position on the matter but were ready to present their case.

“The position that Sgt. Thibodeaux had at that time is still a post that’s funded but not filled by the city,” Cavell said. “We bear the burden of proof that the termination was justified. We’re here to present evidence from basically one person, (Police Chief Bryan Zeringue), because he was the appointing authority for this. We’re not looking for Mr. Thibodeaux to do anything. We bear the burden and are ready to present our case.”

Following a discussion, the board voted 3-1 to postpone the matter until a special-called hearing can be held after Thibodeaux resolves his criminal charges.

Board member Terry Evans cast the dissenting vote.

Thibodeaux is accused of violating department policy and state criminal law while conducting an arrest Aug. 27, police said. Following an internal investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody Oct. 29 and booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he later posted $30,000 bail.

According to a report filed by Thibodeaux on Aug. 27, 2021, a 22-year-old man was causing a disturbance about 1:20 a.m. at Rox’s Bar, 200 St. Philip St. in Thibodaux.

Thibodeaux said in his report that the man tried to re-enter the bar after being told to leave. He approached the man and told him that because the bar is a private business he had to leave upon request.

The man, who Thibodeaux said appeared intoxicated, refused to leave and began arguing, the report says. After the suspect repeatedly refused to leave, he was charged with remaining after being forbidden and placed under arrest.

Thibodeaux said he handcuffed the suspect and placed him against a patrol car to conduct a search. The man “continuously attempted to push backward toward me causing me to have to hold him against the unit,” the report says. “As I attempted to search (the suspect’s) left front pocket he continuously pushed back against me and bent his left leg so that I could not search his pocket.”

Thibodeaux said he told the man to stop resisting but the suspect continued to “push back” against him. After "escorting” the suspect face-down to the ground, Thibodeaux said he completed his search and put the man into the back of the patrol car.

The man “refused to put his feet all the way into the unit so that I could close the door,” Thibodeaux wrote. “I then used my foot to push (the suspect’s) feet into the unit and close the door.”

When the man arrived at the Thibodaux Police Department, an officer noticed a small cut on his right cheek, according to the report. However, the suspect refused medical attention, Thibodeaux said.

The man was additionally charged with resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

However, an internal investigation later found several inconsistencies with Thibodeaux’s report, police said.

A second-degree battery conviction carries a maximum five-year sentence and up to a $2,000 fine.

Thibodeaux’s next criminal court date is scheduled for July 21.

