Ratio Analysis: The Dividend Yield Ratio

If you're an income investor or a believer in compounding, the dividend yield ratio will be an important consideration when investing. It's the third of four valuation ratios profiled by Axel Tracy in his 2012 book, Ratio Analysis Fundamentals: How 17 Financial Ratios Can Allow You to Analyse Any Business on the Planet.

The dividend yield is a ratio because it is one thing in relation to another. It is the dollar value of a dividend in relation to the price of its stock.

It's worth noting that share buybacks are a form of dividend. A share repurchase plan is a non-cash dividend. Rather than getting cash, the value of an investors' shares should increase according to the size of the buyout; for example, if a company buys back 5% of its outstanding common shares and cancels them, we would expect the value of the remaining shares to increase by about 5%.

The bars to the right of the dividend yield name indicate how the company's yield compares to the average for its industry and its own history (green color being favorable and red color being unfavorable).

The dividend yield expresses what holding the stock is currently worth to an investor without selling it. For example, a yield of 5.4% means that the dollar value of the dividend is 5.4% of the company's stock price. From another perspective, if you buy the stock today, you would expect a dividend worth 5.4% of what you paid.

Although dividend payments tend to be quite stable, the yield may flutter up and down, as illustrated by the graph of Emerson's dividend yield over roughly three decades:

Why is there so much variation in the yield? Tracy explained, "There are three arithmetic reasons why the Dividend Yield will change; either the stock price changes, profit changes with a static payout ratio and stock price or, on the other hand, profits and the price remain static while the payout ratio changes."

In my view, dividend payments tend to be relatively stable for most large companies that pay them, but stock prices can bounce up and down, regardless of what may be happening with their operations.

Tracy went on to note that the dividend yield ratio is determined by management and the board of directors. Among the factors that might affect these decisions are a push by activist shareholders or the belief that a higher dividend might push up the share price by making the stock more attractive.

A management decision to lower dividend payouts also may be made for multiple reasons. One of the most obvious reasons is that the company has suffered a setback of some kind and cannot afford to keep dividends at their existing level. Another is that the company may see a high-return growth opportunity and wants to reinvest more (by cutting back dividends). Tracy wrote, "For example, if management paid lower dividends, kept the cash to grow the business and achieved a return on equity of 20% and saw a 15% increase in the stock price, then this for many is better than receiving a dividend and putting it in the bank that will return 3%."

Three important drawbacks to the ratio were listed by Tracy. First, the dividend yield is relevant only for income investors; those with other priorities, such as capital gains, will get little value from the dividend yield.

Second, he noted,