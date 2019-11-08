Ratio Analysis: Earnings Per Share

Few ratios or financial ideas are better known than earnings per share, or "EPS," the figure that tells us how much profit we've earned (or not) on each share of our investments.

Still, there are some aspects of the measure that some investors may not know, and Axel Tracy set out to fill those blanks in his 2012 book, "Ratio Analysis Fundamentals: How 17 Financial Ratios Can Allow You to Analyse Any Business on the Planet."





First, the author noted that earnings per share is a valuation ratio, which is to say it is one that investors use when they are trying to establish how much a company is worth. He explained: "Owners indirectly buy the earnings potential of a business when they purchase stock, thus this ratio (based on earnings) can have a direct influence on what one would pay for each share."

Earnings per share has the virtue of being comparable across all industries and stock markets, making it useful for comparing the earnings power of different companies, even if they operate in widely different industries. Investors invest in companies in the expectation of earning a profit and this ratio offers an immediate answer to how well the company is doing.

Tracy added that earnings per share can have a direct influence on how much investors will pay for stocks. While that may not be a 100% direct influence, there is an alignment between higher earnings per share and higher stock prices--and vice versa.

The earnings per share ratio is calculated with this formula:



"Earnings per Share (EPS) = (Net Income - Preference Dividends) / Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding"







For example, a company has:

Net income of $10 million.

Preference (preferred) dividends of $1 million.

20 million shares (weighted average number of shares outstanding).







Therefore, it has an earnings per share ratio of ($10 million - $1 million) / 20 million = $0.45 per share. Data for the calculation comes from the income statement (net profit and preference dividends) and from the notes to the financial statements (weighted average number of common shares outstanding).

GuruFocus users will find a close equivalent to earnings per share in the profitability section of the summary pages. Rather than just simple EPS, it uses the "3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate" (which will be explained below). As an example, here it is at the bottom of the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) summary page:

Why this elaborate version of earnings per share? GuruFocus provided this explanation:



"Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the single most important variable used by Wall Street in determining the earnings power of a company. But investors need to be aware that Earnings per Share can be easily manipulated by adjusting depreciation and amortization rate or non-recurring items. That's why GuruFocus lists Earnings per share without Non-Recurring Items, which better reflects the company's underlying performance."







A related version of earnings per share is shown just above the EPS ratio: "3-Year EBITDA Growth Rate"; this latter ratio obviously refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

As for "growth rate," how quickly a company is growing, or not growing, is the most commonly sought-after information. In Apple's case, the growth rate has been robust since about 2005, as shown on the page dedicated to comparing its results with those of its competitors and its own history:

Bear in mind that in using the three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate, GuruFocus generates a percentage (for rate of growth), while regular earnings per share figures are in absolute numbers, dollars and cents.