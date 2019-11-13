Ratio Analysis: The Payout Ratio

For income investors, it is important to know what proportion of a company's earnings are being distributed as dividends. That can be found using the payout ratio, as Axel Tracy explains in "Ratio Analysis Fundamentals: How 17 Financial Ratios Can Allow You to Analyse Any Business on the Planet."

This book is a useful source of information for new investors and for investors with a modest amount of experience. It profiles 17 different ratios and divides them into categories to help us find the right types of ratios for different situations.





The payout ratio is something of a two-for-one deal. If you know the payout ratio, you can also find the retention ratio, which refers to the proportion of earnings that is not distributed and is thus available to reinvest in company growth. The retention ratio is calculated by subtracting the payout ratio from 1.

Tracy made a point of noting, "The payout ratio is specifically based on the concept that stockholders are owners of the business and should, therefore, receive the benefits (profits) of the business."

However, he did not mention the rule of thumb that generally guides boards of directors in setting their payout ratios, which is as follows: If shareholders can earn more than a benchmark they have chosen by reinvesting, then the company will pay a modest dividend and reinvest heavily in itself. If its internal projects cannot beat the benchmark return, then they will grow their dividend payouts more aggressively and retain less for future growth.

Getting back to what Tracy wrote, he put the payout/retention question into this context:



"How you value and select your investments will determine whether you place more weight on the Payout Ratio or the 'retention ratio'. Essentially it comes down to whether you prefer to control the profits of the business yourself (i.e. take the dividend and decide what to do with the cash) or whether you prefer you investment's management to control the funds (i.e. leave the funds in the business and have management make the investments from there)."







This is the payout ratio formula:



"Payout Ratio = Dividends per Share / Earnings per Share"







For example, if the dividend per share is $0.10 and the earnings are $1.00 per share, then the payout ratio will be 10% ($0.10 / $1.00). Subtracting that 10% from 100% tells us that the retention ratio is 90%. The data for the formula can be found in company announcements, particularly in its annual returns press releases.

The dividend payout ratio can be found in the Dividend & Buy Back section of GuruFocus Summary pages. For example, this shows the payout ratio for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO):

With a payout ratio of 0.52, Cisco is paying about half its earnings per share, 52%, in dividends. This also means it is retaining 48% of its EPS to reinvest in its own future growth.

Clicking to the Cisco payout ratio page leads to this interesting chart:

The chart tells us that Cisco began paying dividends in July 2011, and that it likely paid a special dividend (on top of the regular dividend) in July 2018.

As Tracy noted, there is no ideal payout ratio for a company; each investor will have a different ideal based on her or his preferences for income and future growth. Think of it as a trade-off. To get more income, you have to give up some future growth, and vice-versa.

Changes in the payout ratio may reflect a change in the dividend policy, the earnings per share or some combination of the two. Management controls the dividend policy, and to a lesser extent, the earnings per share.