RATIONAL (ETR:RAA) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RATIONAL Carry?

As you can see below, RATIONAL had €10.3m of debt at June 2019, down from €12.9m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €186.1m in cash, so it actually has €175.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is RATIONAL's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that RATIONAL had liabilities of €127.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €37.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €186.1m as well as receivables valued at €123.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast €144.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that RATIONAL has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that RATIONAL has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, RATIONAL grew its EBIT by 7.4% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine RATIONAL's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. RATIONAL may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, RATIONAL produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 55% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that RATIONAL has net cash of €176m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So is RATIONAL's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of RATIONAL's earnings per share history for free.