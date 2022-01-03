THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: Here's what investors need to know about financial climate in 2022

Robert Stepleman

This year was one that forecasters (not investors) would like to forget. They were wrong (including me) on the S&P 500’s return and many economic variables. This was due to corporate profits and the economy’s surprisingly robust recovery from the pandemic. Now with omicron and inflation uncertainty, forecasting 2022 is as challenging. However, I’m going to provide one plausible scenario for 2022.

First, let’s review 2021.

In 2021, inflation-adjusted U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) “growth” will be about 5.6%. Inflation will be much higher than Fed’s 2% target, almost 7%. And at 4.2%, the U.S. is essentially at the Fed’s target for “full employment.” Despite inflation, the S&P 500 is setting records, recently up over 25%.

I expect earnings per share (eps) for 2022 to increase modestly from 2021 levels, up perhaps 6.8%.

What else is possible for 2022?

Since the Democrats control the White House, the House and Senate, there is still a chance for more stimulus. The Senate could pass the almost $2 trillion Build Back Better bill. If that doesn’t happen then there will be little done by Congress. However, the Fed will impact the economy by fighting inflation with increased interest-rates and diminishing economic stimulus.

The world’s economy could grow about 4%. China growth could slow to about 4.5%. Even this relatively modest growth should help U.S. exporters.

With my estimate for U.S. real GDP growth of 3.5% and my inflation estimate of 3%, this gives 6.5% nominal GDP growth.

Consensus forecasts should be similar.

This is important because consensus forecasts influence the market’s behavior. Why? The securities markets ultimately reflect economic performance and consensus forecasts are guides to it.

The following are generally accepted:

• In the long-run, earnings won’t grow much faster than the economy.

• Longer-term, the total return from the market will closely track annual dividends plus the growth in earnings-per-share.

Let’s review my 2021 forecast.

I wrote that inflation-adjusted 2021 GDP growth would be about 4%. While the final numbers aren’t in, it will be as I wrote earlier, around 5.6%. I estimated that S&P 500 earnings would be $170; because of the robust economy, earnings will be closer to $206.

My statistical model forecast the chances were 2 out of 3 that it would finish between 3,875 and 4,143. The surprising economic recovery and the resulting soaring eps resulted in a much higher S&P 500 than the top of my range.

To understand my 2022 forecast let’s review the outlook for four drivers of economic growth.

• Exports: As indicated, this will be a positive influence on the economy and corporate profits.

• Consumer spending: Between stimulus and the recovery, this will be a positive.

• Government spending: This will be a positive with trillions of deficit spending in 2022.

• Corporate spending: Catalyzed by consumer and business demand, spending will increase.

So where might the market close 2022?

My forecast for S&P 500 earnings for 2022 is $221. Based on that and other factors, my statistical model forecasts the chances are 2 out of 3 that it will finish between 4,775 and 5,000. Recently, it was 4,725.

