THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: 'Living Dangerously Portfolio' continues poor performance in Q1

Robert Stepleman
·3 min read
Robert Stepleman
Robert Stepleman

In the first quarter of 2022, risk was not rewarded as speculative stocks represented by their home, the NASDAQ, underperformed the S&P 500 and the U.S. Total Market Index. My not recommended and very risky “Living Dangerously Portfolio” did even worse.

Equity investors must cope with normal volatility, but they don’t have to deal with high volatility and high probability that a speculative stock’s price will collapse. However, like the lottery, speculative stocks will have some big winners. But few investors have the skill to find these “needles in the haystack” and the discipline to stick with them. Many investors are extremely sensitive to volatility and these stocks tend to have that, so investors panic and sell when a significant decline occurs.

A problem with speculative stocks is their share prices are often based on the hope of outstanding far future earnings, not the reality of their near future ones. I label these stocks as “dangerous.” Since these stocks’ prices are based on hope, they’re literally “priced for perfection” and perfection is rarely achieved. For example, one of the most speculative of these are initial public offerings. A recent study reported that most investors in these lost money after five years.

I’ve warned readers about dozens of dangerous stocks. From time-to-time, I construct a “Living Dangerously Portfolio.” For 2020, I started a new portfolio with all the dangerous stocks reviewed from 2016-2019 that are still publicly traded; three have gone bankrupt or private. I assumed a $10,000 investment in each at the price in the column when it was reviewed.

How has this portfolio of the remaining seven stocks done from their purchase dates, and for 2022?

The portfolio ended the quarter at $79,169 up 13.1% measured from the purchase date of each stock. It closed 2021 at $92,538. Thus, this year it lost 15.5% as compared to the 4.6% loss of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ’s 9.1% loss. These results still overestimate the percentage return because of the three stocks that are no longer traded or went bankrupt. Given their miniscule long-term gains, it should be clear that dangerous stocks may not be “great” investments. Since the less speculative and volatile S&P 500 had a significantly better return, why take the risk?

Let’s review the stocks.

• In November 2016, Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) was reviewed; its price was $29. Its closing fourth-quarter price was $66.46.

• In February 2017, Weibo (WB) was reviewed; its price was $54.39. Its closing fourth-quarter price was $24.51.

• In September 2017, AppFolio (APPF) was reviewed; its price was $45. Its closing fourth-quarter price was $113.21.

• In February 2018, TAL Education Group (TAL) was reviewed; its price was $32. Its closing fourth-quarter price was $3.02.

• In May 2018, Abiomed (ABMD) was reviewed; its price was $388. Its closing fourth-quarter price was $331.24.

• In September 2018, CareDx (CDNA) was reviewed; its price was $26. Its closing fourth-quarter price was $36.99.

• In February 2019, Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) was reviewed; its price was $70. Its closing fourth-quarter price was $20.16.

All data and forecasts are for illustrative purposes only and not an inducement to buy or sell any security. Past performance is not indicative of future results. If you have a financial issue that you would like to see discussed in this column or have other comments or questions, Robert Stepleman can be reached c/o Dow Wealth Management, 8205 Nature’s Way, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 or at rsstepl@tampabay.rr.com. He offers advisory services through Bolton Global Asset Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser and is associated Dow Wealth Management, LLC.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: ROBERT STEPLEMAN: More poor results for 'Living Dangerously Portfolio'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Asian women are shut out of leadership at America's top companies. Our data shows why

    Asian and Asian American women are shut out of the senior-most leadership roles at top companies. Exclusive new USA TODAY data shows why.

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • Down More Than 23%, This Year's 2 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks Look Like Monster Buys Right Now

    There are 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It may surprise investors to learn that the bottom-two performers so far this year are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have been two of the better performers over the last decade.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    3M (NYSE: MMM), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three excellent dividend stocks that also happen to have inexpensive valuations. 3M has many of the same problems as other industrial conglomerates right now. 3M is also still in the process of a restructuring that is meant to streamline its operations and boost growth.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Growth Stocks That Are Also Passive Income Machines

    When the market turns turbulent, dividend stocks can offer shelter from the storm. With volatility roiling the market recently, there are now some great growth stocks trading at beaten-down valuations that also pay substantial dividends. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), Regions Financial (NYSE: RF), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as top companies in that category that are worth investing in right now.

  • This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring

    The graphics specialist's video gaming business could get much bigger in the long run thanks to this fast-growing opportunity.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    The idea of buying growth stocks ahead of a potential market crash might seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the business has been incredibly profitable, with operating income rising from $538 million in 2012 to $47 billion in 2021.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better

    For example, the Federal Reserve typically looks at raising interest rates to fight inflation. Higher interest rates tend to throw cold water on real estate markets. Series I savings bonds are issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy While They're Down

    Technology stocks have been put through the wringer by the market as of late. Dread over future interest rate hikes and uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine have spurred investors to exit positions in growth stocks and resort to safer assets. The financial technology (fintech) industry, which refers to the blend of technology and finance, has been particularly hard hit recently.

  • 3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know

    It was nearly rendered obsolete by both larger rivals before its current CEO, Lisa Su, brought it back from the brink of bankruptcy. Intel's stock price rose less than 80% during that same period. AMD was once an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) like Intel.

  • 3 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Two leading international brands and one dividend gift-giver can pad the portfolio of all investors -- from teens to retirees.

  • 3 REITs That Prove Slow and Steady Wins the Race

    Investing for the long haul is a long-proven way to build wealth, and patience is well-rewarded for those who pick well and let great companies take care of their businesses and their investors. Heck, if you had put $10,000 in the S&P 500, say, 20 years ago and let it run, that stake would have returned a cool $58,940, counting dividends and share price gain through that metric known as total return. Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that do just that, and each has soundly beaten the S&P 500 over the past two decades while providing respectable dividend yields along the way.