What if you were as tiny as a rat? What would the world around you look like?

Guests at Disneyland Paris, and soon, Epcot, can find out. And now you, too, can with this ride-along video of "Ratatouille: The Adventure," the popular attraction inside Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. Guests "shrink" to the size of chef Remy and scurry through the kitchen of Gusteau's restaurant.

MORE: Bermuda, Barbados hope to lure travelers to work and live for a year

Virtually experience this 4D attraction and discover all sorts of fun facts – like the actual size of the giant fish you whiz by or the names adorning some of the oversized bottles in Gusteau's kitchen.

MORE: Disney's Splash Mountain to be re-themed to the 'Princess and the Frog'

It's a great way to get excited about the similar attraction coming to Epcot at Walt Disney World. Called "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure," the ride will be located in the France pavilion and feature trackless ride vehicles. It's not the only new attraction coming to Epcot in the coming years; over in the United Kingdom pavilion, visitors can also expect the first attraction inspired by Mary Poppins.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Get a rat's eye view on this 'Ratatouille' ride-along at Disneyland Paris originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com