Rats, roaches observed; 3 places closed in latest Tarrant County health inspections

Three restaurants were closed — with one due to a rat infestation — in the latest Tarrant County inspections, according to city data.

There were 198 inspections from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required.

Arbys at 201 North Stewart in Azle received 10 demerits in its first inspection and was closed immediately due to a rodent infestation. Inspectors observed three small rodents run across the floor in different areas of the restaurant. One ran under the bread carts in the back of the restaurant, one was seen at the front behind the counters, and the last was seen running out and back under the central prep area where the deli slicer and prep cooler are located.

The restaurant was allowed to re-open two days after being closed as no rodents were observed and inspectors received a pest elimination statement. Although, rat droppings were observed behind the computers at the drive-through, on the bread cart, on a bag of cheese in a prep area, under the slicer, and on the prep table. The restaurant was ordered to sanitize and clean all surface areas.

Wendys Old Fashioned Hamburgers at 2420 Westport Parkway in Haslet received 14 demerits in its first inspection and was closed by the order of the Haslet Fire Department. Inspectors observed the vent hood system was not working, and the restaurant is not allowed to reopen until granted permission from Tarrant County Public Health and the fire department.

It was then given permission to reopen two days later as the invoice for the vent hood replacement was provided.

Subway at 409 East Northwest Highway in Grapevine received 11 demerits in its first inspection. It was voluntarily closed and inspectors noted that food was not being kept at a cold enough temperature.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen as temperatures reached 41 degrees.

Pho Vieng at 3537 Denton Highway in Haltom City received 26 demerits and did not pass its inspection due to a change in ownership. It was ordered to provide safe daily food handling operating procedures as failure to comply could lead to suspension of the establishment’s health permit.

Llamalicious Paleteria at 3511 Decatur Avenue in Fort Worth received three demerits, but did not pass due to a refrigerator operating at 58 degrees.

Macarena Taco Shop & Margarita Bar at 2113 Harwood Road in Bedford received 34 demerits, the only restaurant to receive more than 29.

Seven restaurants — including Arbys and Wendys Old Fashioned Hamburgers — had follow-up inspections:

Asian Buffet at 8028 Denton Highway in Watauga, 27

Black Walnut Cafe at 1205 Church Street in Colleyville, 28

China Town Restaurant at 1725 Airport Freeway in Bedford, 0

La Hacienda Ranch at 5250 Highway 121 in Colleyville, 24

Macarena Taco Shop & Margarita Bar at 2113 Harwood Road in Bedford, 19

Roaches were observed at Luxor Sports Bar And Grill at 1113 West Pipeline Road in Hurst and at Paleteria Michoacana at 2703 Mustang Drive in Grapevine.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for Aug. 6th - Aug. 19th, 2023. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.