Rats, rubbish and burnt-out cars: Emmanuel Macron’s France is falling apart

Uncollected garbage bins and bags of trash during a sanitation workers strike in Paris, France

Three weeks after his 2017 surprise election to the presidency of France, Emmanuel Macron received Vladimir Putin in state in the Marble Great Hall at Versailles, flanked by two rows of Gardes Républicains in parade uniform, complete with regulation sabres, before a reception in Louis XIV’s Galerie des Glaces.

Two months later, France’s youngest president wowed Donald Trump for Bastille Day on the Champs-Élysées, with a military parade put on for the American leader, complete with fighter jets, the Foreign Legion, APCs and a rocket man who flew right into the middle of the Place de la Concorde. It was panache at its best: France mixing history, style, might, grand past and future achievements.

That may not be exactly what King Charles III will get during his state visit to France next week, his first abroad as monarch. Instead of serried ranks of marching Polytechniciens in white gloves and tricorn hats, the King may have to witness riot police and drafted soldiers in dustmen’s gloves, picking up several weeks of rubbish and trying not to notice the well-fed Parisian rats.

It will be difficult to map out a schedule of visits for the British sovereign while avoiding demonstrations, picket lines, graffiti and erratic public services. There will be dirt, empty shells of burnt-out cars, broken pavements, taped-up road signs and traffic lights, and an increasing number of boarded-up shops in the heart of Paris. The result of Covid, inflation, steep taxes, street crime, Paris’s Ulez and bicycle-only rules, and urban flight: in the past 10 years, 135,000 Parisians have left the capital. The rest are minded to take to the streets in anger.

Having scraped through a motion of no confidence in the National Assembly on Monday, Macron is now faced with a series of difficult choices, and balking at making hard decisions. The drawn-out pensions bill drama isn’t so much about the retirement age: it expresses the anger of a radicalised nation that no longer trusts its president.

Story continues

There is something worthy of psychoanalytic scrutiny in Macron’s numerous own goals. He left his worthy but technocratic prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, to sell the bill in parliament: he had better things to do on the international stage, where he believes – probably alone in this – that his future lies.

Ms Borne plodded on when she could have used the famous Article 49.3 to ram it through without a vote in parliament back in September: it’s a short, sharp, shock method used by numerous PMs over the past 50 years. Instead, tinkering made the text incomprehensible, and the unions, whom Macron had not deigned to receive, called for marches and successive strike days.

Rather than taking the peaceful and organised union marches seriously, Macron remained aloof. He announced arcane constitutional reforms in the near future: the technocrat’s version of “let them eat cake”. He now is facing both a popular and a political revolt. The no-confidence motion was spearheaded by centrists, his natural allies. Now, every decision the president may take – replacing the PM, dissolving parliament – pushes him closer to the exit.

Britain may consider itself to be a divided country, but that’s nothing compared with the situation of its neighbour. Macron is more than divisive: he is Marmite in a country without toast. Or cake.