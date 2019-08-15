Ratti (BIT:RAT) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Ratti S.p.A. (BIT:RAT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ratti's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Ratti had debt of €42.7m, up from €37.6m in one year. But it also has €50.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €7.43m net cash.

How Healthy Is Ratti's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ratti had liabilities of €47.3m due within a year, and liabilities of €44.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €50.1m in cash and €24.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €17.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Ratti has a market capitalization of €123.1m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Ratti also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Ratti has boosted its EBIT by 65%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ratti will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Ratti may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Ratti produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

Although Ratti's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of €7.4m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 65% over the last year. So is Ratti's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if Ratti insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.