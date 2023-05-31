What to do if a rattlesnake bites you and you don’t have cell service on a California hike

Northern California has an abundance of hiking trails to explore during the summer months, but being prepared when exposed to wildlife and areas with no cell service will help you have a good time.

Hiking in the Sierra can be exciting, but requires preparation before venturing out into the wilderness. Dick Estel, a Sacramento Bee reader submitted the following question after reading about what to do if you get bitten by a rattlesnake:

What do we do when hiking in the Sierra, miles from any cell service?

Below you’ll find tips on how to avoid the snake in the first place, how to prepare for your hike — and then, what to do if the worst happens:

Avoid a snake bite

In the U.S., roughly 1,000 people get bitten by rattlesnakes each year. To prevent a rattlesnake bite from happening when you’re out on a hike, below are some tips to consider from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Prepare for your hike

Wear over-the ankle boots, thick socks, and loose-fitting long pants.

Don’t go barefoot or use sandals

While on your trip

Stick to well used trails when exploring

Avoid walking through tall grass and weeds

Watch where you step

Avoid wandering in the dark

When going over fallen trees or large rocks, inspect the surrounding areas to make sure there are no snakes

Be cautious when climbing rocks or gathering firewood

Shake out sleeping bags before using them and inspect logs before sitting down

Prepare for your California hike

Hiking on a new trail can be exciting, which can make it easy to get lost or get hurt in a no cell service area. It is important to stay vigilant on designated trails.

“I just can’t overemphasize preparation enough,” said Scott Elliott, the California State Parks Sierra District superintendent.

Preparing ahead of time for the trail you’ll be exploring can help eliminate mishaps. Elliott suggests packing things like an emergency space blanket, which is light weight and reduces heat loss. It can serve as both “something to keep you warm if you’re trapped out on a trail after you’ve been hurt, or also something you can use to signal a helicopter,” Elliott said.

Below are some tips form the National Park Service to prevent getting lost:

Review your route before you get on the trail

Pack a compass or handheld GPS

Be aware of trail junctions

Watch out for information signs

Keep an eye out for landmarks throughout the trail

Call 911 if you have an emergency, like a rattlesnake bite. And remember, you don’t need a cell phone provider in order to use emergency services.

What to do if you don’t have cell signal

Worst case scenario, you find yourself in a remote area with no cell service, or even hurt. The best thing to do is to stay calm, Elliott said.

Below are some tips to find help if you’re in this situation:

Calling for help

Many satellite emergency communicators can send text messages and also have an SOS feature that can send coordinates. They are becoming more common among backpackers and and park goers, Elliott said.

Some iPhone users, can make an SOS call through the lock screen. The call will automatically call a local emergency number and share your location information, according to Apple. One thing to consider, iPhone 14 phone models and those after, can use the emergency SOS feature with only satellite and not cellular data or WiFi coverage.

Self rescue

Calling for help when you’re deep in the Sierra is determined on a case by case basis.

A good rule of thumb, if you’re injured, is to stay put and get shelter, and try to get someones attention, Elliott said.

Below are some general tips on finding help if you’re lost:

Try getting back to a cell service area to call for help. If you feel lost, use a handheld GPS, compass or map to help get you back, according to the National Park Service.

If you’re lost and have no way to get help, following a drainage or stream downhill can be used as a last resort, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Now, if you were to be bitten by a rattlesnake, “you don’t want to go running down to get cell service because now you’ve just moved the the venom closer to your heart,” Elliott said. In this scenario it would be best to get your hiking partner out to get cell service or to find physical help.

When waiting for help follow these tips, according to the State Department of Fish and Wildlife and the University of California:

Try to calm yourself or your friend if they get bitten

Gently wash the area with soap and water

Apply a cold, wet cloth over bite

Remove any watches or rings that may constrict swelling

Immobilize the affected area If possible, photograph the snake in order to help determine the venom and proper treatment

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.