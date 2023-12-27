A rattlesnake is coiled up in plain sight. But can you spot it in this Arizona photo?

The around dozen species of rattlesnakes roaming Arizona are masters of disguise, and a scary example was posted on Facebook by one Phoenix-based snake catching service.

It was a single image of well-tended garden, posing a vague challenge.

“See it? What is it?” Rattlesnake Solutions asked in the Dec. 21 post.

Some claimed they did spot something: a rattlesnake. Many others said they didn’t see anything.

“Where in #*% is it!?” Marylouise Bennett posted.

“Camo level: expert,” John Lewis wrote.

The service posted another photo that day, revealing a snake coiled plain sight. To prove it, Rattlesnake Solutions blew up that spot in the photo and circled it in red.

The snake was identified as a western diamondback in a Dec. 21 Facebook post.

“The answer to that last post: a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake hiding in the filtered light of the landscaping,” the company wrote.

“There’s evidence in the photo, too, of rodent activity along the wall of the building. This combination of cover, food, water, access, and location means a rattlesnake visit from time to time is a sure thing.”

Commenters on the revelation included people who admitted they got it wrong, believing they located the snake’s hiding spot.

“How scary they blend in so good,” Stephanie Ann Ybanez wrote on Facebook.

“Sneaky snake!” Rorii Dogun posted.

Rattlesnake Solutions did not release details of the service call that led to the photo, but the company makes a practice of capturing rattlesnakes alive and releasing them in wilderness areas.

Western diamondbacks are a “heavy-bodied” snake that average 3 to 5 feet in length in Arizona, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. However, some as long as 7 feet have been found.

