Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Will Pay A US$0.13 Dividend In 4 Days

It looks like Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 9th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of April.

Raven Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.52 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Raven Industries has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $19.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Raven Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Raven Industries

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Raven Industries paid out more than half (53%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Raven Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NasdaqGS:RAVN Historical Dividend Yield April 4th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Raven Industries, with earnings per share up 2.6% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, Raven Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Raven Industries for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Raven Industries's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Raven Industries from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Raven Industries for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Raven Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.