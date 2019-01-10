Is Raven Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Dan Rykhus became the CEO of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Dan Rykhus’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Raven Industries, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.5m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$609k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$3.6m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Dan Rykhus takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Raven Industries has changed from year to year.

Is Raven Industries, Inc. Growing?

Raven Industries, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 70% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 18%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

Has Raven Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 169%, over three years, would leave most Raven Industries, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

It appears that Raven Industries, Inc. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Dan Rykhus deserves a raise!

Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. Shareholders may want to check for free if Raven Industries insiders are buying or selling shares.

