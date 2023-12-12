That’s So Raven’s Raven-Symoné announces death of younger brother aged 31

Raven-Symoné, the former star of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, has announced the death of her younger brother Blaize Pearman.

Raven-Symoné, 38, revealed that Pearman had been diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago and died last month.

On Instagram on Monday (11 December), the actor thanked fans for helping her celebrate her recent 38th birthday, but revealed it had been a “bittersweet” occasion.

“It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” the Raven’s Home star revealed. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

Raven-Symoné concluded by saying that she would share more on Pearman’s birthday, 16 December.

“His birthday is December 16 and forever will be,” she said. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

A number of the actor’s friends and former co-stars shared their support in the comments.

“This was really hard to see and hear. My deepest condolences. This one hurt. Sending love and blessings to you and your family. @ravensymone call me if you ever need anything sis,” wrote fellow Disney star Shanica Knowles.

Pop singer JoJo wrote: “Raven I am so sorry for your loss. You are such a beautiful soul and I pray you and your family can find tiny moments to smile to feel some semblance of peace in this incredibly painful time. Sending love to u, ur family, and anyone who knew and loved ur beautiful brother.”

“Oh nooo. So sorry to hear this! Sending you so much love,” High School Musical alum Monique Coleman wrote.

Raven's Cheetah Girls co-star, Sabrina Bryan, added, "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time."

Raven-Symoné’s wife Miranda Maday wrote simply: “Love you.” Symone and Maday married in June 2020, after first meeting in 2015 in a gay bar in Hollywood.

In her most famous role, That’s So Raven, Symone played Raven Baxter, a teenager who often experienced psychic visions of the future. Her ability led to adventures for her, her friends and family.

Raven-Symoné reprised the role in the reboot of the show, Raven’s Home, in 2017.

Earlier this year, the actor claimed she could see “psychic” visions like her Disney character.