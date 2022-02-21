Raven Sponsors the Women in Science and Engineering Forum at the SD Mines Career Day

·2 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CNH Industrial

Raven at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Career Day
Raven at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Career Day

Raven Industries, a leader in precision agriculture technology, traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota for the recent South Dakota School of Mines and Technology's Career Day and Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) forum. Raven is a brand of CNH Industrial.

Shane Swedlund, Engineering Manager, Raven Applied Technology said "Career Day was a success, with students of all ages visiting the Raven booth to learn more about career opportunities. This event was a good opportunity for networking with students and getting them interested in Raven."

Raven sponsored the WiSE forum, where Raven Applied Technology’s Plant Manager, Emily Wegner spoke to college women about her experience in a largely male-dominated field as an engineer and what it's like to be a leader in that environment. Emily said that these events are extremely beneficial in continuing to equalize the gender gap, especially when held at schools like SD Mines, where the student ratio is 75% men to 25% women.

"As we continue to be competitive and solve the next great challenges, it will be critical to continue to equalize the gender gap. Gender diversity not only makes us more inclusive, it makes us more creative and innovative by expanding our viewpoints," said Emily Wegner.

She remarked that representing Raven at the event was special for her as a Mines alumna who was once in the same spot where the WiSE forum attendees were sitting. She said that it was fun to go back and provide encouragement to these students, because she knows how it feels to be the only woman in the room.

"Raven is acceptive and encouraging of women in these fields, so we must take the time to inspire young girls to give it a go and cheer for those that are starting the path, or we will never close the gap," concluded Emily Wegner.

