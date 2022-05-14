Raven-Symoné disses Amber Heard in video that resurfaced amid Johnny Depp legal woes

Raven-Symoné appears to have taken sides more than a year ago in Johnny Depp 's war with Amber Heard , according to a video posted online that resurfaced amid the former couple’s messy defamation trial.

"Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. Listen, we are charging our Tesla right now, and I swear to God, the girl next to us, right now, is Amber Heard and her lesbian lover," Raven-Symoné sarcastically gushed as her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, laughed.

The clip was posted April 22, 2021, on the couple’s YouTube channel "8 PM" and is playfully titled "Is Amber Heard going to sue us!?!"

The former co-host of "The View" turned and asked her wife, seated in the driver’s seat, if she was going to greet Heard.

"Oh my God, say hi to Amber!" she nudged, adding, "Cut my finger off and see if she’ll claim it."

The joke was a reference to the explosive fight in Australia in 2015 that left Depp, 58, missing part of his middle digit.

Depp has accused his ex-wife of hurling a vodka bottle at him that shattered on his hand. Heard, 36, has denied any role in the injury and suggested that Depp bashed off the tip while smashing a wall-mounted phone.

"Oh my God, her girlfriend looks like Johnny Depp," Raven-Symoné continued. Her wife then observed that Heard was on the phone "screaming" and "crying."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Getty

Heard’s distressed state didn’t appear to worry Raven-Symoné, who shifted her attention to the actress’s accessories.

"Is that a Chanel purse? No, it’s YSL. Nice purse Amber," she said. The video cut out then returned with the couple back in the car and Pearman-Maday driving.

Pearman-Maday told the camera that she dared her wife to take a picture with Heard in a stunt that resulted in Heard getting locked out of her Tesla.

"She goes back to her car, and her car is locked with her phone inside, her purse inside, the snacks she was nibbling on and her jacket," exclaimed Pearman-Maday, as Raven-Symoné dissolved into giggles.

"I was like, ‘Babes, unplug the car, unplug the car, we got to go,’" said Raven-Symoné implying she did not want to stick around to help the distraught actress.

The video closed with a message for Heard.

"Amber, I am so sorry you got locked out of your car, but my picture is amazing!" Raven-Symoné said, pointing to a selfie superimposed at the top of the screen.

The video has generated more than 80,000 views. A spokesperson for Heard declined to comment.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, accusing her of libel for a 2018 op-ed alleging she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming that Depp defamed her by calling her allegations a "hoax."