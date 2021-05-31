Raven-Symoné says she lost 28 pounds: 'I got a whole different face going on'

Raven-Symoné has been open regarding her struggles with body image, but now the star is losing weight on her own terms and she posted about it in an Instagram Live video. (There's profanity in the video below.)

"Pounds Down (Ear update)," posted the 35-year-old "Raven's Home" and former "Cosby Show" star in the caption for a live video she filmed in the car over the weekend with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, whom she wed last year. "Just sayin hi! Info about the pounds down journey/ear piercing/and moving."

In the video, Raven-Symoné gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers an update on her curly hair routine and ear piercing done by Pearman-Maday before sharing the news of her weight loss success.

"On another note, pounds down, pounds down!" she announces. "Check out the chin, babe. You see that chin?" she says, drawing attention to her jawline.

"If y'all watch 'Raven's Home' literally right now and then come on this Live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on," she says as Pearman-Maday nods in agreement. "It's a whole pounds down journey," she says.

"Just so you guys know, I am 28 pounds down," she says as she and Pearman-Maday cheer.

"You're incredible, honey, you're doing so good," says Pearman-Maday.

Raven-Symoné then shares that she's in the middle of a 48-hour fast. "So we're on that journey right now," she says, revealing that she and Pearman-Maday had just done a 30-minute walk together around the neighborhood for exercise.

Pearman-Maday goes on to say that though she can't give too many details, she and Raven-Symoné have started an exercise journey together that they'll be posting about on their YouTube channel.

"We're still filming it; we're going to share it with you guys as soon as it's all done," says Raven-Symoné.

"I think it's safe to say it's kind of, like, transformative," says Pearman-Maday.

"I mean, you see that jawline though right now?" says Raven-Symoné proudly. "It looks like I have a neck."

"You do!" says Pearman-Maday.

Last year, the former "That's So Raven" star recalled to People being body-shamed in the early 2000s. "There was definitely a seesaw within my mind," she said. "I prevailed over it because at the end of the day, it's like, 'Come on, people, everybody's a different size.'"