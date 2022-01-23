🌱 Ravenel Bridge Closure + 2022 Charleston Boat Show

Morning, neighbors! Nicole Fallon-Peek here with the Monday edition of the Charleston Daily.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 54 Low: 40.

Here are the top three stories in Charleston today:

All lanes of Ravenel Bridge are closed due to falling ice. According to Charleston Police, ice falling from the bridge's suspension cables started striking vehicles on Sunday. A de-icing system for the bridge's cables has been proposed but no funding was granted so the system has yet to be built. (ABC NEWS 4) The 2022 Charleston Boat Show will feature more boats, more activities and bigger crowds. This is in sharp comparison to last years Boat Show that was affected from the COVID pandemic. Event officials claim they will have more vendors than ever. The 42nd Charleston Boat Show will be this weekend, Jan. 28-30 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. (Charleston Post Courier) Two Charleston Police Department Explorers win first price in a multi-state law enforcement competition. The Explorers program is for men and women between the ages of 14 and 21 who are interested in a law enforcement career. The competition tested officers in simulated scenarios that an officer might encounter in the line of duty such as collisions, impaired driving, active shooters, and building searches. (WCBD News 2)

Charleston Fire Department congratulates Engineer Frank Dabney on his retirement after 12 years of service. Congrats! (Facebook)

US National Weather Service Charleston SC warns of coldest nights of the season. Stay warm and safe! (Facebook)

City of Charleston Police Department congratulates the Police Explorer Post 11 for receiving top honors in the multi-state law enforcement competition. (Facebook)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

