Ravenna council hopes to celebrate city's 225th anniversary with summer festivities

A team of city officials are coming together to celebrate Ravenna's 225th anniversary this year.

Ravenna is looking for a logo for its 225th anniversary celebration, which will take place this summer.

Councilwoman Amy Michael said Chelsea Gregor, clerk of council, is working with the city's administration to plan the celebration. She encouraged all council members to contact Gregor to find a way to help.

Wayne Enders, historian with the Portage County Historical Society, said Ravenna was founded in 1799, four years before Ohio became a state.

Events to mark the anniversary are in the planning stages.

"I think it's something we can all come together on and be proud of, and make it a fun event and a fun few months for the citizens of Ravenna," Michael said.

Gregor said the celebration is expected to include multiple events in the summer months.

"It's gonna be a team effort," Gregor said.

The city is holding a public contest to design a new logo for the celebration. The top five nominated logos will be given a certificate of recognition, and the winning logo will be used for anniversary-related advertising and materials. The contest is open to all. Submissions will be judged by the city administration. The deadline for submissions is March 12.

