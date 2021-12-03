Ravenna man awaiting sentencing for trafficking fentanyl has died

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

The case against a Ravenna man who was a suspect in a drug overdose death and awaiting sentencing on a drug trafficking charge has been dismissed after he himself died.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said Friday that Michael A. Johnson, 40, died on Nov. 11. It is believed that the cause of Johnson’s death was a drug overdose, but a final determination is pending results of toxicology testing, Vigluicci said.

According to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records, an order by Judge Becky Doherty dismissing the case against Johnson because of his death was filed on Monday.

The Portage County Drug Task Force said that an investigation leading to Johnson’s Aug. 23 arrest began with a report of a drug overdose death at a Ravenna Township home early that morning.

With the assistance of Portage County Sheriff’s Office deputies, task force investigators located and identified someone suspected of having sold the potent heroin that resulted in the victim’s death. Within hours, task force investigators and Ravenna police detectives arranged a drug transaction between this person, identified as Johnson, and an undercover law enforcement officer and Johnson was arrested.

Johnson was found in possession of approximately a half ounce of a substance that field tested positive for fentanyl and more than $600.

Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs on Nov. 2. As part of a plea deal, the charge had been amended down from a first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs charge, but prosecutors also agreed not to prosecute Johnson on additional charges in a grand jury indictment, including third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds deriving from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture. All three charges included specifications in connection with $651 in cash found in Johnson’s possession.

Scheduling of sentencing for Johnson had been pending an investigation and report by the court’s adult probation department. Johnson had been held on a $150,000 bond, but was freed Nov. 2 on a personal bond, with the condition that he submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

