Ravenna man charged for 2 suspected drug deaths at Ohio Avenue home

A Ravenna man has been charged in the suspected drug-related deaths of a man and woman at an Ohio Avenue home on Wednesday.

Skeels Street resident Julian Alexander Tyes, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna in connection with the deaths of Landon Kiser and Cierra Wilmington, according to court records.

A warrant has been issued for Tyes' arrest.

Ravenna police had not released any information on the deaths as of Friday morning.

More:'A new level of sickness': Kent man sentenced for extorting kids worldwide for nude photos

But officers did file complaints in court Thursday alleging the deaths at 339 Ohio Ave. were the result of "corrupting another with drugs." Court records concerning a recent traffic case Wilmington was a defendant in list that address as her residence.

Requests for additional information from Ravenna police, including an incident report, did not receive an immediate response.

Robert Waiin, chief investigator with the Portage County Coroner's Office, said Friday that the coroner's office and Ravenna police are investigating the deaths of Kiser, 42, and Wilmington, 36,. However, further information is pending autopsy and toxicology results from the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

"It could take a couple of months to get final autopsy results back," said Wain. "Toxicology might be within the month."

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Julian Alexander Tyes charged in apparent Ravenna drug deaths