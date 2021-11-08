Ravenna man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for October crash that killed Akron man

.

A Ravenna man is now facing felony aggravated vehicular homicide charges in connection with the traffic crash death of an Akron man in late October.

Tyler A. Lallemand, 27, of North Prospect Street, was arraigned Friday in Portage County Common Pleas Court after a new grand jury indictment was filed earlier in the week, according to court records. He is now charged with second- and third-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Kevin Samuel, as well as three counts of first-degree misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence and a minor misdemeanor red light violation. Two of the OVI charges are connected to an allegation that Lallemand was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the Oct. 24 crash.

Under a previous indictment, filed Oct. 29, Lallemand had been charged with second-degree felony assault.

Ravenna police said Lallemand was westbound on East Highland Avenue when he allegedly drove through a red light at North Freedom Street and smashed into the driver’s side of the 50-year-old Samuel’s southbound vehicle at about 5:40 p.m. Oct. 26. Samuel was flown by helicopter to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

According to his obituary, Samuel died on Oct. 31.

“He attended Kenmore High School,” his obituary reads. “Kevin was a full-time father who enjoyed being around his [three] children. During his time here he helped raised children beyond just his biological ones. He was a father figure to many. He loved music and rapping. He was such a calm and joyful spirit who kept everyone around him laughing. He took many under his wings.”

His daughter Deanna Green told the Record Courier in November that her father was “kind and helpful.”

“He was just a great person,” she said.

Lallemand was taken to UH Portage Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

He is scheduled for a jury trial before Judge Laurie Pittman on July 20 at 9 a.m.

