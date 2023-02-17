Ravenna man charged in suspected overdose deaths of man and woman in Ohio Avenue home

A Portage County grand jury has indicted a Ravenna man on eight felony counts stemming from the suspected drug overdose deaths of a man and woman at an Ohio Avenue home.

Julian Alexander Tyes, 35, of Skeels Street, is charged with two counts each of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs in the Jan. 31 deaths of Cierra Wilmington, 36, and Landon Kiser, 42. The indictment was filed Thursday.

Tyes is also charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence, as well as aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in cocaine, both fourth-degree felonies, and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

More:Ecstasy pills valued at nearly $1.35 million seized in Portage County traffic stop

Ravenna police say officers and EMS responded after a man called 911 a little after 9 a.m. Feb. 1 to report that Kiser and Wilmington were unresponsive and not breathing in Wilmington's Ohio Avenue home. Kiser had a Ravenna Avenue address.

Police said a teenage juvenile living in the home found Kiser and Wilmington and contacted the man, also a Ravenna resident.

According to a police report, the man reported he had been at the home playing cards and drinking alcohol the night before. He said he had seen no signs of drug use.

Police said, however, that they suspected Kiser and Wilmington overdosed due to the presence of drug paraphernalia and a powder residue found at the scene the next morning. Tyes is suspected of providing the drugs based on text messages between him and Wilmington.

According to the indictment, the aggravated trafficking charge is in connection with less than a gram of fentanyl, while the cocaine trafficking charge stems from less than five grams of the drug.

Robert Wain, chief investigator with the Portage County Coroner's Office, said Friday that the coroner's office had not yet received the results of toxicology testing being done at the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Wilmington and Kiser.

Story continues

The criminal tools charge is related to a cellphone, according to the indictment.

A warrant was issued for Tyes' arrest. He was booked into Portage County Jail on Monday, according to a jail booking report.

Tyes is currently being held on a $750,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment before Judge Laurie J. Pittman in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna man charged in suspected overdose deaths at Ohio Avenue home