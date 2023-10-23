Ravenna man faces multiple charges in fatal Kenmore shooting on Chandler Avenue

Akron police arrested and charged a 27-year-old Ravenna man in the shooting death of Trieg Austin Schwab on the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue in Kenmore earlier this month, according to Akron Municipal Court documents.

Austin Hottinger faces multiple charges including murder, aiding and abetting, theft, breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office inmate roster.

Shooting: 26-year-old man killed Monday in Kenmore shooting identified

Akron police arrested him on the afternoon of Oct. 19, according to the roster. He is held on a $55,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Officers responded to a shooting at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 2 and found Schwab with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:58 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ravenna man arrested in fatal Kenmore shooting on Chandler Avenue