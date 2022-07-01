Ravenna man ordered held on $1 million bond in alleged rape of 9-year-old girl

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A $1 million bond has been set for a Ravenna man in connection with an allegation that he raped a 9-year-old girl over a period of nearly six months.

Kenneth E. Roosa II, 42, was arraigned Friday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on six counts of first-degree felony rape in a grand jury indictment that was filed on Thursday. The bond, ordered by Judge Becky Doherty, is a continuation of a $1 million bond set in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna, where Roosa was initially charged on Monday.

According to the indictment and a complaint the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in the municipal court, Roosa allegedly raped the girl at a Ravenna Township home from Jan. 1 to June 25, 2022.

A condition of his bond is that Roosa have no contact with the girl or her mother.

A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 9. A discovery hearing is scheduled on July 20 and a pretrial hearing on July 26.

