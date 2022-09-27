Ravenna man pleads guilty to assault in 2021 shooting

A Ravenna man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the firing of a gun at a man at the Ravenna man's home in May 2021.

Dallas L. Sweeney pleaded guilty to second-degree felony assault in Portage County Court of Common Pleas. The charge comes with a firearm specification. Sentencing is pending completion of a presentencing investigation by the court's adult probation department.

Ravenna police said officers responded to a report of shots fired at Sweeney’s Hill Street home at about 4:40 p.m. on May 2, 2021. A Brooklyn, Ohio, man and his mother, a Kent resident, reported that Sweeney and the man got into an altercation while they went to the home to see the baby of the Brooklyn man’s sister, who lived in the home.

The man and his mother left, but the man said he thought he heard a gunshot and then heard his sister yelling. He said he ran back to the home, opened the front door and saw Sweeney standing at the bottom of the stairs holding a gun. Sweeney fired two shots at the man, missing both times, the man said, and he ran outside.

Police said that after they and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter outside the home, the sister came out with her hands up and told police that her baby was still inside, but she did not know where Sweeney was. Officers found the infant girl safe inside and returned her to her mother, but they were unable to find Sweeney.

Police said they found evidence of shots fired in the home, including a bullet hole in the living room wall through to the outside and a couple of shell casings.

Another bullet hole was found in the side of the trunk of the Brooklyn man’s car, where his mother had been standing at the time the shots were fired. Police said the mother had a small cut on her knuckle and she believed she had been struck by some kind of shrapnel. It was the only reported injury during the incident.

Sweeney was arrested on a warrant more than two weeks later.

As part of a plea deal, other charges in a grand jury indictment and a supplemental indictment were dismissed, including two counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, another second-degree felony assault count, and third-degree felony weapons under disability charge. The attempted murder and assault charges also included firearm specifications.

The weapons charge was due to it being illegal for Sweeney to possess a firearm in connection with a 2007 guilty plea to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

