Ravenna man, a registered sex offender, charged with rape of girl, 14

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A grand jury has indicted a Ravenna man, a registered sex offender, in connection with an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at his home on April 9.

Douglas M. Sanders Jr., 41, of Richardson Avenue, was arraigned Friday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on two counts each of first-degree felony rape and second-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in the indictment, which was filed Thursday. Judge Becky Doherty ordered that Sanders be held in the Portage County Jail on a $500,000 bond, with a condition if released that he have no contact with the girl.

According to a complaint the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on April 11, Sanders allegedly had sex with the girl while she was "begging Douglas to stop."

In a previous case, according to Portage County court records, Sanders pleaded guilty to five counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor stemming from incidents involving one girl from May 2005, when she was 14, to March 2007, when she was 16, and another girl from April 2008, when she was 14 and April 2010, when she was 16. He had been facing a possible maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, according to court records.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Sanders on additional charges in a grand jury indictment, including first-degree felony rape, third-degree felony sexual battery and two additional counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct involving a minor.

Sanders was sentenced to five years in prison and determined to be a Tier II sex offender, with a requirement that he register with the county sheriff every six months for 25 years. Sanders is currently listed as a registered sex offender in the Portage County sheriff's registry.

In the latest case, Sanders is scheduled for a June 7 jury trial. A May 4 discovery hearing and a May 24 pretrial hearing are also scheduled.

An attorney for Sanders could not immediately be identified.

