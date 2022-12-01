Ravenna man sentenced for firing gun at his infant daughter's uncle

A Ravenna man was sentenced to three to four years in prison for firing a gun at another man while they were at the Ravenna man's home.

Judge Becky Doherty sentenced Dallas L. Sweeney, 37, to three to four years in prison during a hearing in Portage County Court of Common Pleas this week.

Ravenna police said officers responded to a report of shots fired at Sweeney’s Hill Street home during the late afternoon of May 2, 2021. A Brooklyn, Ohio, man and his mother, a Kent resident, reported that Sweeney and the Brooklyn man got into an altercation while there to see the baby of the Brooklyn man’s sister, who lived in the home.

The man and his mother left the home, but the man said he thought he heard a gunshot and then heard his sister yelling and he ran back to the home. While at the open front door, Sweeney fired two shots at the man, missing both times.

Police said they found evidence of shots fired inside the home and a bullet hole in a car parked outside. The only reported injury was a small cut on the Kent woman's knuckle, which was believed to have been caused by shrapnel from a car she had been standing near. The baby and her mother were unharmed, police said.

Sweeney fled the scene, but was arrested on a warrant two weeks later.

Sweeney pleaded guilty in September to second-degree felony assault with a firearms specification. As part of a plea deal, additional charges were dismissed, including two counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, another second-degree felony assault count and a third-degree felony weapons under disability charge.

Sweeney was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a 2007 guilty plea to a federal drug charge.

