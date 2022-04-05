Ravenna man sentenced to more than four years for shooting at Kent man during pursuit

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Ravenna man who shot at a Kent man multiple times while pursuing him in a vehicle in Portage County was sentenced to up to four-and-a half years in prison on Monday.

Judge Becky Doherty said during the sentencing hearing of Michael Stewart Simpkins, 21, in Portage County Court of Common Pleas that Simkins could be released on probation after four years and she would consider a judicial release after 18 months.

Simpkins had been facing a maximum of up to 13 years in prison and a fine of up to $17,500, according to court records.

More: Trial delayed for man charged in murder of Nelson Township girl

According to a Portage County sheriff’s report, the Kent man reported he was at the mobile home park where Simpkins lives at 5108 Route 59 during the late evening June 23, 2021 when Simpkins allegedly brandished a gun at him. The Kent man left, but then realized Simpkins had followed him in another vehicle.

The Kent man then drove at a high rate of speed on Route 14 heading toward Route 88 with Simpkins pursuing him. The Kent man said that before he turned onto Route 88, Simpkins began firing a gun at his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a bullet hole was found in the rear bumper of the Kent man’s vehicle and a bullet was found lodged inside the vehicle’s muffler.

More: Men charged in two unrelated Portage County pursuits occurring within 24 hours of each other

"He is extremely remorseful," said Errol Can, Simpkins' attorney, during the sentencing hearing.

Simpkins was also found in possession of marijuana that he was trafficking and $2,340 in cash.

Can argued for leniency, saying that Simpkins has had little trouble with the law otherwise, has remained employed while out on bond, showed up for all court hearings, and tested negative for drugs, including when he was arrested. Can also said Simpkins "acted under very intense provocation" due to issues, including domestic incidents, that a female relative of Simpkins' had had with the Kent man, who was not present at the hearing.

Story continues

"Frankly, for lack of a better word, he snapped your honor," said Can.

As for the trafficking charge, Can said Simpkins had financial responsibilities helping out close family members.

Simpkins told Doherty prior to sentencing that he was sorry for what happened.

"I made a bad decision I will never make again," he said, adding "I feel guilty for what I did."

Doherty told Simpkins that he "made a serious misjudgment."

"Because of the use of that gun, I have to send you to prison," she said.

But she said she also felt that due to the circumstances outlined by Can, she said she would review his case and if Simpkins maintained a good record for behavior while incarcerated, she would seriously consider releasing him after a mandatory minimum of 18 months.

"I appreciate the responsibility you have shown," said Doherty, adding, "I don't want this to define you."

Simpkins pleaded guilty in February to second-degree felony assault with a firearm specification and fifth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana with a property forfeiture specification in connection with the money.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Simpkins on additional charges in a grand jury indictment of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification and fifth-degree felony receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna man sentenced for shooting at Kent man during pursuit